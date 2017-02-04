New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United agree deal to sign Benfica defender Nelson Semedo?

Benfica's defender Nelson Semedo during the match between SL Benfica and Estoril Praia at Estadio da Luz on August 16, 2015 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Manchester United reportedly agree a deal to sign Benfica defender Nelson Semedo during the summer.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 11:25 UK

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal with Benfica for Nelson Semedo to move to Old Trafford during the summer.

Jose Mourinho had allegedly been keen on signing the 23-year-old during the January transfer window, but it appears that he will not have to wait long to sign the defender.

According to Noticias Ao Minuto, United will pay £35m in order to push through the transfer ahead of the start of next season.

The player has featured on 25 occasions during the current campaign, with the full-back contributing to Benfica holding a slender lead over Porto in Portugal's top flight.

It has been claimed that Benfica were not prepared to allow him to leave the club while they are attempting to win a fourth successive league title.

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
