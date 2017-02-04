Manchester United reportedly agree a deal to sign Benfica defender Nelson Semedo during the summer.

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal with Benfica for Nelson Semedo to move to Old Trafford during the summer.

Jose Mourinho had allegedly been keen on signing the 23-year-old during the January transfer window, but it appears that he will not have to wait long to sign the defender.

According to Noticias Ao Minuto, United will pay £35m in order to push through the transfer ahead of the start of next season.

The player has featured on 25 occasions during the current campaign, with the full-back contributing to Benfica holding a slender lead over Porto in Portugal's top flight.

It has been claimed that Benfica were not prepared to allow him to leave the club while they are attempting to win a fourth successive league title.