Alexis Sanchez to replace Antoine Griezmann at Atletico Madrid?

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Alexis Sanchez will reportedly be the subject of a £60m Atletico Madrid bid in the summer, as the Spanish club look to replace outgoing forward Antoine Griezmann.
Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 23:00 UK

Atletico Madrid will make a £60m offer for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez as they look to replace Antoine Griezmann, according to a report.

The France international, named the world's third-best player in the recent Ballon d'Or voting after an impressive year for club and country, is expected to join Manchester United during the summer.

United are said to be using Paul Pogba's close friendship with Griezmann to push through a deal, and The Mirror claims that Atletico have now conceded defeat and are hoping to quickly move on prior to next season.

It is claimed that Sanchez tops Atleti manager Diego Simeone's wishlist, with the Chilean still yet to reach an agreement with Arsenal over a new contract despite a year of talks.

Sanchez, a £32m signing from Barcelona three years ago, will enter the final 12 months of his current terms in the summer and Arsenal are understood to be looking to cash in or risk losing him for nothing.

Griezmann's proposed switch could earn Atletico a windfall of £90m, leaving plenty of funds to pursue their interest in Sanchez for around two-thirds of that figure.

