Report: Paris Saint-Germain want Alexis Sanchez to continue Arsenal stand-off

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Alexis Sanchez is being urged to continue his contract stand-off with Arsenal until the summer by Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 10:00 UK

Alexis Sanchez has been urged to continue his contract stand-off with Arsenal until the summer by Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

The Chile international has 18 months left on his Gunners deal and negotiations between him and his club regarding an extension are ongoing.

According to The Mirror, PSG director of football Patrick Kluivert is a huge fan of the 28-year-old forward, whose representatives have been made aware that the Ligue 1 champions are hoping to sign him in the summer for a cut-price fee.

Sanchez, currently said to be rated at £60m, has been in great form for Arsene Wenger's charges this season, scoring 15 goals and registering 13 assists in just 26 games.

