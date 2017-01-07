Alexis Sanchez is being urged to continue his contract stand-off with Arsenal until the summer by Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

The Chile international has 18 months left on his Gunners deal and negotiations between him and his club regarding an extension are ongoing.

According to The Mirror, PSG director of football Patrick Kluivert is a huge fan of the 28-year-old forward, whose representatives have been made aware that the Ligue 1 champions are hoping to sign him in the summer for a cut-price fee.

Sanchez, currently said to be rated at £60m, has been in great form for Arsene Wenger's charges this season, scoring 15 goals and registering 13 assists in just 26 games.