Sao Paulo defender Lyanco has snubbed interest from Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Wolfsburg to join Torino, according to the player's agent.

The 20-year-old sealed a switch from the Tricolor to the Granata on Wednesday and will link up with his new teammates in pre-season.

"All the teams that you've read about [him being linked to] in the papers are true," Frederico Moraes told Tuttomercatoweb.

"Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Wolfsburg were very interested, we spoke with all of them and visited their training grounds.

"In the end his choice was to go to Torino. He'll play right away, he has a coach [Sinisa Mihajlovic] who can make him better."

After commencing his youth career at Botafogo, Lyanco made the switch to Sao Paulo in January 2015.