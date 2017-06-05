Crowd generic

Swindon Town

David Flitcroft named Swindon Town manager

David Flitcroft, Manager of Bury smiles during the Capital One Cup second round match between Bury and Leicester City at Gigg Lane on August 25, 2015
© Getty Images
David Flitcroft succeeds Luke Williams as Swindon Town manager, as the Robins prepare for life in the fourth tier of English football.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 15:37 UK

League Two club Swindon Town have announced former Bury and Barnsley boss David Flitcroft as their new manager.

The 43-year-old takes over from Luke Williams, who left the City Ground last month following the club's relegation to the fourth tier of English football.

Chairman Lee Power recently revealed that his search for a new boss was down to three candidates, with ex-Stevenage chief Teddy Sheringham understood to be among those in the running after being interviewed for the position.

Flitcroft is the man to have been given the nod, however, taking on his third managerial position after previous spells with Barnsley and Bury, the latter of whom sacked him in November after an 11-game winless run.

A Swindon statement read: "The club has taken its time over this appointment as it was vital after relegation that we got the right man to take the club forward and give us the best chance of promotion back to League One at the first time of asking. We are convinced David is this man.

"David has a fantastic footballing background as a player, a coach and a manager and most importantly knows this level of football and how to get out of it, having guided Bury to promotion from the Sky Bet League Two during the 2014/15 campaign.

"David has been given a very competitive budget and will now begin the job of putting a squad together with the aim of competing at the top of League Two."

Swindon finished the 2016-17 campaign 22nd in the League One standings, missing out on safety by six points.

Swindon Town manager Luke Williams at the League One match against Sheffield United on March 14, 2017
Read Next:
Report: Luke Williams leaves Swindon
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for David Flitcroft, Luke Williams, Teddy Sheringham, Lee Power, Football
Your Comments
More Swindon Town News
David Flitcroft, Manager of Bury smiles during the Capital One Cup second round match between Bury and Leicester City at Gigg Lane on August 25, 2015
David Flitcroft named Swindon Town manager
 Teddy Sheringham of Manchester United celebrates scoring the second goal during the FA Carling Premiership game between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Teddy Sheringham 'holds Swindon Town talks'
 Steve Evans, manager of Rotherham United during the Pre Season Friendly match between Rotherham United and Nottingham Forest at The New York Stadium on July 23, 2014
Mansfield Town refuse Swindon Town permission to speak to Steve Evans
Report: Luke Williams leaves SwindonBolton promoted to ChampionshipLiverpool youngster arrested after alleged assaultSherwood hit with two-match stadium banBlackburn to appoint Tim Sherwood?
Sherwood facing FA rap for abusing officialSherwood appointed Swindon director of footballSean Murray leaves Watford for SwindonEFL Cup roundup: Villa slip up at LutonResult: Swansea put three goals past Swindon
> Swindon Town Homepage



Tables
 