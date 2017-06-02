Crowd generic

Swindon Town

Teddy Sheringham 'holds Swindon Town talks'

Teddy Sheringham of Manchester United celebrates scoring the second goal during the FA Carling Premiership game between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford, Manchester.
© Getty Images
A report claims that former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham holds talks with Swindon Town over the managerial vacancy at the club.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 20:34 UK

Teddy Sheringham has reportedly held talks with Swindon Town over the managerial vacancy at the club.

Sheringham, 51, has previous managerial experience, but a disappointing spell at Stevenage during the 2015-16 campaign led to the former Manchester United striker being sacked after just 33 matches.

According to BBC Sport, Sheringham met with Swindon on Thursday to discuss taking charge next season, although the former England international was "one of several" to hold talks with officials from the Football League side.

Swindon were relegated from League One last term after winning just 11 of their 46 league fixtures.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood is currently Swindon's director of football.

Stephen Dobbie of Bolton Wanderers celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Championship match against Hull City at the Macron Stadium on April 30, 2016
Read Next:
Bolton promoted to Championship
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Teddy Sheringham, Tim Sherwood, Football
Your Comments
More Swindon Town News
Teddy Sheringham of Manchester United celebrates scoring the second goal during the FA Carling Premiership game between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Teddy Sheringham 'holds Swindon Town talks'
 Steve Evans, manager of Rotherham United during the Pre Season Friendly match between Rotherham United and Nottingham Forest at The New York Stadium on July 23, 2014
Mansfield Town refuse Swindon Town permission to speak to Steve Evans
 Swindon Town manager Luke Williams at the League One match against Sheffield United on March 14, 2017
Report: Luke Williams leaves Swindon Town following talks with Lee Power
Bolton promoted to ChampionshipLiverpool youngster arrested after alleged assaultSherwood hit with two-match stadium banBlackburn to appoint Tim Sherwood?Sherwood facing FA rap for abusing official
Sherwood appointed Swindon director of footballSean Murray leaves Watford for SwindonEFL Cup roundup: Villa slip up at LutonResult: Swansea put three goals past SwindonAberdeen nab striker Miles Storey
> Swindon Town Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 