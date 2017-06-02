A report claims that former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham holds talks with Swindon Town over the managerial vacancy at the club.

Sheringham, 51, has previous managerial experience, but a disappointing spell at Stevenage during the 2015-16 campaign led to the former Manchester United striker being sacked after just 33 matches.

According to BBC Sport, Sheringham met with Swindon on Thursday to discuss taking charge next season, although the former England international was "one of several" to hold talks with officials from the Football League side.

Swindon were relegated from League One last term after winning just 11 of their 46 league fixtures.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood is currently Swindon's director of football.