Crowd generic

Swindon Town

Tim Sherwood hit with two-match stadium ban

Swindon Town director of football Tim Sherwood on the touchline during the FA Cup clash with Eastleigh on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Swindon Town director of football Tim Sherwood is hit with a two-match stadium ban after admitting an FA charge of misconduct for abusing a match official.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 19:42 UK

Swindon Town director of football Tim Sherwood has been handed a two-match stadium ban for abusing a match official during a defeat to Bury earlier this month.

The 48-year-old was charged with misconduct by the FA last week following an incident which took place at half time of Swindon's 1-0 defeat at Gigg Lane.

Sherwood admitted the charge and has now been hit with an immediate two-game stadium ban in addition to a £2,000 fine.

"Tim Sherwood will serve a two-match stadium ban with immediate effect after he admitted an FA misconduct charge," read a statement on the FA website.

"The Swindon Town director of football used abusive and/or insulting and/or improper words and/or behaviour towards a match official in or around the tunnel area at half time of the game at Bury on 11 February 2017.

"Following the Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today, he was also fined £2,000."

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa boss took over as Swindon's director of football in November, since when the Robins have won three, drawn five and lost 11 of their outings, leaving them four points from safety in League One.

Tim Sherwood Manager of Aston Villa gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015
Read Next:
Sherwood appointed Swindon director of football
>
View our homepages for Tim Sherwood, Football
Your Comments
More Swindon Town News
Swindon Town director of football Tim Sherwood on the touchline during the FA Cup clash with Eastleigh on November 15, 2016
Tim Sherwood hit with two-match stadium ban
 Swindon Town director of football Tim Sherwood on the touchline during the FA Cup clash with Eastleigh on November 15, 2016
Blackburn Rovers to appoint Tim Sherwood as club's new manager?
 Swindon Town director of football Tim Sherwood on the touchline during the FA Cup clash with Eastleigh on November 15, 2016
Tim Sherwood facing Football Association rap for abusing official
Sherwood appointed Swindon director of footballSean Murray leaves Watford for SwindonEFL Cup roundup: Villa slip up at LutonResult: Swansea put three goals past SwindonAberdeen nab striker Miles Storey
Swindon announce Williams as new head coachBarnsley duo up for February awardsNorwich midfielder heads back to SwindonWolves complete deal for Will RandallLing: 'Right decision to step down'
> Swindon Town Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd33198659352465
2Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe32179658332560
3Bolton WanderersBolton31177744251958
4Fleetwood Town331610747321558
5Southend UnitedSouthend331411851401153
6Bradford CityBradford331216542311152
7Millwall3214994740751
8Rochdale31146114440448
9Peterborough UnitedPeterborough33138124645147
10Oxford UnitedOxford Utd31137113833546
11Bristol Rovers331210115052-246
12Walsall33111394143-246
13Charlton AthleticCharlton3291584034642
14AFC Wimbledon32913104343040
15Northampton TownNorthampton33117155054-440
16MK Dons32109134040039
17Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury33108153445-1138
18Gillingham33812134252-1036
19Oldham AthleticOldham33811142133-1235
20Bury3397175061-1134
21Port Vale31810133349-1634
22Swindon TownSwindon3379172947-1830
23Chesterfield3377193152-2128
24Coventry CityCoventry32510172849-2125
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 