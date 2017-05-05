Crowd generic

Swindon Town

Report: Luke Williams leaves Swindon Town following talks with Lee Power

Swindon Town manager Luke Williams at the League One match against Sheffield United on March 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Numerous reports suggest that Swindon Town manager Luke Williams has decided to leave the club following relegation to League Two.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 10:34 UK

Swindon Town head coach Luke Williams has left the club following relegation to League Two, according to reports.

The 37-year-old has been in full-time charge of the Robins since March 2016, earning a five-year contract after impressing in a caretaker role.

However, it has been reported by BBC Sport that Williams met with owner Lee Power on Friday morning to discuss the club's future after dropping out of League One.

The report suggests that, following talks, Williams has decided to depart Swindon and the club will be advertising for a new manager.

Swindon, who have former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood in place as director of football, only won two of their final 11 League One matches on their way to relegation.

Tim Sherwood Manager of Aston Villa gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015
Read Next:
Sherwood appointed Swindon director of football
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Luke Williams, Lee Power, Tim Sherwood, Football
Your Comments
More Swindon Town News
Swindon Town manager Luke Williams at the League One match against Sheffield United on March 14, 2017
Report: Luke Williams leaves Swindon Town following talks with Lee Power
 Stephen Dobbie of Bolton Wanderers celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Championship match against Hull City at the Macron Stadium on April 30, 2016
Bolton Wanderers promoted to Championship after thrashing Peterborough United
 Swindon Town's Lloyd Jones on the touchline during the FA Cup clash with Eastleigh on November 15, 2016
Liverpool youngster Lloyd Jones arrested after alleged nightclub assault
Sherwood hit with two-match stadium banBlackburn to appoint Tim Sherwood?Sherwood facing FA rap for abusing officialSherwood appointed Swindon director of footballSean Murray leaves Watford for Swindon
EFL Cup roundup: Villa slip up at LutonResult: Swansea put three goals past SwindonAberdeen nab striker Miles StoreySwindon announce Williams as new head coachBarnsley duo up for February awards
> Swindon Town Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CSheffield UnitedSheff Utd4630106924745100
3Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe4624101280542682
4Fleetwood Town4623131064432182
5Bradford CityBradford462019762431979
6Millwall462013136657973
7Southend UnitedSouthend4620121470531772
8Oxford UnitedOxford Utd462091765521369
9Rochdale461912157162969
10Bristol Rovers461812166870-266
11Peterborough UnitedPeterborough461711186262062
12MK Dons461613176058261
13Charlton AthleticCharlton461418146053760
14Walsall461416165158-758
15AFC Wimbledon461318155255-357
16Northampton TownNorthampton461411216073-1353
17Oldham AthleticOldham461217173144-1353
18Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury461312214663-1751
19Bury461311226173-1250
20Gillingham461214205979-2050
RPort Vale461213214570-2549
RSwindon TownSwindon461111244466-2244
RCoventry CityCoventry46912253768-3139
RChesterfield46910274378-3537
> Full Version
 