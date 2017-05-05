Numerous reports suggest that Swindon Town manager Luke Williams has decided to leave the club following relegation to League Two.

The 37-year-old has been in full-time charge of the Robins since March 2016, earning a five-year contract after impressing in a caretaker role.

However, it has been reported by BBC Sport that Williams met with owner Lee Power on Friday morning to discuss the club's future after dropping out of League One.

The report suggests that, following talks, Williams has decided to depart Swindon and the club will be advertising for a new manager.

Swindon, who have former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood in place as director of football, only won two of their final 11 League One matches on their way to relegation.