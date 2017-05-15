Mansfield Town refuse Swindon Town permission to speak to Steve Evans

Steve Evans, manager of Rotherham United during the Pre Season Friendly match between Rotherham United and Nottingham Forest at The New York Stadium on July 23, 2014
© Getty Images
Mansfield Town chairman John Radford announces that he has refused Swindon Town permission to speak to Stags manager Steve Evans.
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 17:12 UK

Mansfield Town chairman John Radford has refused Swindon Town permission to speak to manager Steve Evans.

The Robins, who will be playing in League Two alongside the Stags next season, dismissed head coach Luke Williams following their relegation earlier this month.

Radford told the official Mansfield website: "Steve is fully committed to Mansfield and we will allow for no distractions as we set about our work to mount a serious promotion challenge in 2017-18.

"I have refused Swindon Town permission to talk to our manager, who is under contract at One Call Stadium, and work continues behind the scenes at our club as we put together a squad which we believe will be highly competitive in Sky Bet League Two next season.

"Steve has my full backing ahead of next season as we aim to fulfil the dreams of a town and its people. There is a tremendous buzz around One Call Stadium right now as we build for next season."

Evans replaced Adam Murray at the One Call stadium in November 2016.

Mansfield Town manager Adam Murray looks on during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Mansfield Town at Sixfields Stadium on November 14, 2015
Murray leaves position as Mansfield boss
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CPortsmouth462691179403987
4Luton TownLuton462017970432777
5Exeter CityExeter462181775561971
6Carlisle UnitedCarlisle461817116968171
7Blackpool4618161269462370
8Colchester UnitedColchester4619121567571069
9Wycombe WanderersWycombe461912155853569
10Stevenage46207196763467
11Cambridge UnitedCambridge46199185850866
12Mansfield TownMansfield461715145450466
13Accrington StanleyAccrington461714155956365
14Grimsby Town461711185963-462
15Barnet461415175764-757
16Notts County46168225476-2256
17Crewe AlexandraCrewe461413195867-955
18Morecambe461410225373-2052
19Crawley TownCrawley461312215371-1851
20Yeovil TownYeovil461117184964-1550
21Cheltenham TownCheltenham461214204969-2050
22Newport County461212225173-2248
RHartlepool UnitedHartlepool461113225475-2146
RLeyton Orient46106304787-4036
> Full Version
 