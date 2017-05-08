Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente says that he works hard for the team, despite recent criticism from former midfielder Frank Lampard.

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente has said that he does "a lot of work" for the Premier League side, despite recent criticism from Frank Lampard.

The former midfielder recently hit out at Llorente for his lack of sprinting during a league fixture, but the Spaniard has played a pivotal role in recent weeks with the Swans recording seven points from three games.

Llorente has hinted that he may have encountered issues when he returned from a spell on the sidelines, but he is confident that he is doing enough to satisfy head coach Paul Clement.

The 32-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "I think I do a lot of work for my team, not only goals. Our coach sees all my work. I don't see anything in that (Lampard's comments). I'm only concentrating on my work to help my team.

"My numbers are there. I had problems during some parts of the season with injury. It's difficult when you have an injury and you come back at first. I do my thing when I am on the pitch and nothing more."

Llorente has scored 13 goals in 31 Premier League appearances this season.