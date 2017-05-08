Swansea manager Paul Clement, who has won domestic league titles and a Champions League crown in his coaching career, says that survival would be his best achievement.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has said that achieving Premier League survival this season would be the highlight of his career.

Clement won league titles with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in addition to the 2013-14 Champions League crown at Real Madrid during his spells as assistant manager to Carlo Ancelotti before stepping out on his own.

However, having steered Swansea into 17th place in the Premier League table with just two games remaining, the 45-year-old believes that staying in the top flight would top all of his previous achievements.

"I've been in a very privileged position in the past to have worked with some fantastic teams and different players and got my hands on some unbelievable silverware. But this will be the best by far if we manage to stay in this league because I'm the one making the decisions – I'm the one in charge – and because of the position when I came into this club," he is quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"It was difficult for the supporters and for the players. I was the third coach in one season, so it will be a fantastic achievement if we do it. I am glad [Sunderland] won [against relegation rivals Hull]. One, because it helped us, and with our win we have gone out of the relegation zone.

"But also with their win, it shows they cannot be underestimated and our players will need to understand now that even though they have been relegated, their players will have a different objective. They will have more freedom in the minds to go and play and enjoy their football and give their best, and they will give us a tough game."

Swansea, who are now one point clear of the relegation zone, take on Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion in their last two games of the season.