Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell has reportedly avoided a wage-cut at the Stadium of Light, despite the club's relegation to the Championship.

The Black Cats have spent the campaign attempting to avoid being demoted to the second tier of English football, but their fate was sealed when they lost to Bournemouth at the end of April.

Manager David Moyes has revealed that all but one player will suffer a drop in wages, as per their contract, and according to The Sun, Rodwell is the only member of the first-team squad to remain on his current terms.

It has been claimed that his teammates will see their wages reduced by 40%, whereas the former Everton and Manchester City midfielder will remain on £60,000 per week.

Since his £10m transfer in 2014, the 26-year-old has struggled to make an impact in the North-East, with six goals being scored in 72 appearances in all competitions.

He has made 16 starts in the top flight during the current campaign.