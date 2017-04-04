Apr 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
Jack Rodwell: 'Sunderland can surprise Leicester City'

Jack Rodwell of Sunderland during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light on September 13, 2015 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.
Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell backs his side to cause a surprise when they face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell has described his side's fixture with Leicester City as a "must-win" game.

The Black Cats head into the match eight points adrift of safety in the Premier League table, and with manager David Moyes currently under scrutiny for comments made towards a reporter.

However, Rodwell says that he is confident of picking up a result at the King Power Stadium, despite the Foxes registering five victories in a row in all competitions.

The 26-year-old told Sky Sports News: "After last season it was going to be hard for them to replicate that and quite a few people didn't expect them to. Obviously, they have struggled a bit this season - they have done well in Europe - but they have got a few big wins under their belts.

"It is a big game for us, it's a must-win, so we will go into it confident and hopefully pick up the three points. It won't be easy, no game is easy in the Premier League but I fancy our chances against them and we have just got to stay positive and together as a team and hopefully results come our way."

Rodwell has made 19 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions this season.



 
 
