Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell has described his side's fixture with Leicester City as a "must-win" game.

The Black Cats head into the match eight points adrift of safety in the Premier League table, and with manager David Moyes currently under scrutiny for comments made towards a reporter.

However, Rodwell says that he is confident of picking up a result at the King Power Stadium, despite the Foxes registering five victories in a row in all competitions.

The 26-year-old told Sky Sports News: "After last season it was going to be hard for them to replicate that and quite a few people didn't expect them to. Obviously, they have struggled a bit this season - they have done well in Europe - but they have got a few big wins under their belts.

"It is a big game for us, it's a must-win, so we will go into it confident and hopefully pick up the three points. It won't be easy, no game is easy in the Premier League but I fancy our chances against them and we have just got to stay positive and together as a team and hopefully results come our way."

Rodwell has made 19 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions this season.