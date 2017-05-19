Strasbourg win the Ligue 2 title and promotion to the French top flight on a final day which six teams entered still in with a chance of lifting the trophy.

As many as six teams went into this evening's full round of fixtures still capable of winning the title, but it was Strasbourg who got their hands on the trophy courtesy of a 2-1 win over Bourg en Bresse.

Thierry Laurey's side began the night top of the table and knowing that they only needed to match or better the result of the teams below them in the table due to their one-point advantage.

Kader Mangane opened the scoring for the home side at the Stade de la Meinau before a Kevin Hoggas own goal gave them a cushion heading into half time. Loic Damour's strike 15 minutes from time ensured a nervy ending for Strasbourg, but they held out to clinch the title.

Strasbourg will be joined in Ligue 1 next season by Amiens, who were on course to drop down from second to sixth until a 96th-minute winner earned them a 2-1 victory over 10-man Reims.

Troyes had been in line to leapfrog Amiens into the second and final automatic place with a dramatic 3-2 triumph over Sochaux having come from two goals down to score three times in the final half an hour, including an 88th-minute winner.

Instead, Troyes must now settle for a place in the promotion playoff match, finishing one point clear of Lens and Brest.

Lens sat in third place at the time of the final whistle in their match, but Amien's injury-time goal saw them drop back down to fourth and out of contention to win promotion this season.

Brest, meanwhile, remain fifth on goal difference despite a 6-2 win over Gazelec Ajaccio while Nimes's 2-1 win over Laval was not enough to move them from sixth.