Strasbourg win Ligue 2 title on thrilling final day

Strasbourg win the Ligue 2 title and promotion to the French top flight on a final day which six teams entered still in with a chance of lifting the trophy.
Strasbourg have won the Ligue 2 title and clinched promotion to the French top flight on a thrilling final day of the season.

As many as six teams went into this evening's full round of fixtures still capable of winning the title, but it was Strasbourg who got their hands on the trophy courtesy of a 2-1 win over Bourg en Bresse.

Thierry Laurey's side began the night top of the table and knowing that they only needed to match or better the result of the teams below them in the table due to their one-point advantage.

Kader Mangane opened the scoring for the home side at the Stade de la Meinau before a Kevin Hoggas own goal gave them a cushion heading into half time. Loic Damour's strike 15 minutes from time ensured a nervy ending for Strasbourg, but they held out to clinch the title.

Strasbourg will be joined in Ligue 1 next season by Amiens, who were on course to drop down from second to sixth until a 96th-minute winner earned them a 2-1 victory over 10-man Reims.

Troyes had been in line to leapfrog Amiens into the second and final automatic place with a dramatic 3-2 triumph over Sochaux having come from two goals down to score three times in the final half an hour, including an 88th-minute winner.

Instead, Troyes must now settle for a place in the promotion playoff match, finishing one point clear of Lens and Brest.

Lens sat in third place at the time of the final whistle in their match, but Amien's injury-time goal saw them drop back down to fourth and out of contention to win promotion this season.

Brest, meanwhile, remain fifth on goal difference despite a 6-2 win over Gazelec Ajaccio while Nimes's 2-1 win over Laval was not enough to move them from sixth.

TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
