Claude Puel ignoring speculation linking Marco Silva with Southampton job

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Claude Puel insists that his focus is on Southampton's remaining games this season and not on rumours linking Hull City boss Marco Silva with the Saints job.
Claude Puel has stressed that his focus is on Southampton's remaining games of the current campaign and not on speculation about his job.

Recent reports suggested that Saints had earmarked Hull City manager Marco Silva as a potential replacement for Puel after just one season at St Mary's.

The Frenchman, who signed a three-year deal last summer, told Sky Sports News ahead of Wednesday's Premier League meeting with Manchester United: "I cannot be distracted about the speculation.

"The most important thing is to think about finishing strong in the Premier League. After that, I cannot make comments about speculation.

"I'm on contract, a three-year contract, with a project. I am happy here, with the directors, the staff and the players but the most important to continue to improve.

"There's no need to give assurances because it matters about what is on the pitch with the quality. It's the second-youngest team in the table and we continue to improve for the future."

Puel took Southampton to the EFL Cup final in February and will secure an eighth-placed finish in the league if they win their final two games.

Southampton manager Claude Puel during the Premier League match against Arsenal on May 10, 2017
Puel hails "important" victory over Boro
