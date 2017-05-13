May 13, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
1-2
Southampton
Bamford (73')
Clayton (66'), Gibson (86'), de Roon (90')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Rodriguez (42'), Redmond (57')

Claude Puel hails "important" victory over Middlesbrough

Southampton manager Claude Puel during the Premier League match against Arsenal on May 10, 2017
© SilverHub
Southampton manager Claude Puel admits that making seven changes to his side for the trip to Middlesbrough was "a risk", but is happy that the gamble paid off.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 20:02 UK

Southampton manager Claude Puel has talked up the strength of his squad after picking up an "important" 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Pressure has been building on the Frenchman following a supposed training-ground row with certain players, not helped by an underwhelming run of recent form.

Puel decided to make seven changes to the side that lost 2-0 to Arsenal in midweek, being rewarded with all three points in the North-East as Southampton moved up to ninth place in the table.

Asked to explain his rotation after the match, Puel told Sky Sports News: "I said before the game that I have faith in the players.

"Perhaps it is a risk to make seven changes, but if we want to win the last three games then it was important for me to make sure we keep good energy for every game. I am happy for the squad.

"There were many players who had not had much game time in the last few weeks, but they showed they can do good things and have quality. It was important to make sure we kept this result. We showed that Southampton is not just eleven players, it is a squad."

Southampton face Manchester United in a re-arranged fixture at St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday night, before welcoming Stoke City four days later.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Ranieri wants return to Premier League?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Claude Puel, Football
Your Comments
More Southampton News
Sam McQueen and Cristhian Stuani in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Middlesbrough on December 11, 2016
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough 1-2 Southampton - as it happened
 Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Team News: Charlie Austin, Matt Targett on bench for much-changed Southampton
 Southampton manager Claude Puel during the Premier League match against Arsenal on May 10, 2017
Claude Puel hails "important" victory over Middlesbrough
Result: Saints claim all three points at BoroSilva to replace Puel at Southampton?Romeu 'leading target for Barcelona'Ranieri wants return to Premier League?Puel: 'Arsenal defeat harsh on Saints'
Result: Arsenal remain in hunt for top-four spotTeam News: Mustafi comes in for KoscielnyLive Commentary: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal - as it happenedVan Dijk 'will have options to leave'Claude Puel wanted by Saint-Etienne?
> Southampton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
4Liverpool362010671422970
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
14Burnley37117193853-1540
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 