Southampton manager Claude Puel admits that making seven changes to his side for the trip to Middlesbrough was "a risk", but is happy that the gamble paid off.

Southampton manager Claude Puel has talked up the strength of his squad after picking up an "important" 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Pressure has been building on the Frenchman following a supposed training-ground row with certain players, not helped by an underwhelming run of recent form.

Puel decided to make seven changes to the side that lost 2-0 to Arsenal in midweek, being rewarded with all three points in the North-East as Southampton moved up to ninth place in the table.

Asked to explain his rotation after the match, Puel told Sky Sports News: "I said before the game that I have faith in the players.

"Perhaps it is a risk to make seven changes, but if we want to win the last three games then it was important for me to make sure we keep good energy for every game. I am happy for the squad.

"There were many players who had not had much game time in the last few weeks, but they showed they can do good things and have quality. It was important to make sure we kept this result. We showed that Southampton is not just eleven players, it is a squad."

Southampton face Manchester United in a re-arranged fixture at St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday night, before welcoming Stoke City four days later.