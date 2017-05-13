Charlie Austin and Matt Targett return to the Southampton squad for their trip to Middlesbrough.

Claude Puel has made wholesale changes to his Southampton side for this afternoon's trip to Middlesbrough.

Only four players keep their places from the defeat to Arsenal during the week as Puel's charges have to contend with three fixtures in the space of eight days.

Shane Long, Jay Rodriguez and Sofiane Boufal provide the attacking threat this afternoon, while Oriol Romeu retains his place in midfield where he is joined by Jordy Clasie and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Jeremy Pied and Martin Caceres come into defence alongside Maya Yoshida and Ryan Bertrand, ahead of Fraser Forster between the sticks.

Dropping to the bench are Cedric Soares, Nathan Redmond, Jack Stephens, Steven Davis and James Ward-Prowse, while Dusan Tadic and Manolo Gabbiadini are out of the squad.

Two notable figures on the bench are Charlie Austin and Matt Targett, who could play a part following lengthy absences due to shoulder and hamstring issues respectively.

The hosts make just the one alteration from their relegation-confirming loss to new champions Chelsea on Monday, as Patrick Bamford replaces the benched Adama Traore.

Middlesbrough: Guzan; Fabio, Chambers, Gibson, Friend; Clayton, De Roon; Forshaw, Downing, Bamford; Negredo

Subs: Dimi, Barragan, Bernardo, Leadbitter, Fischer, Traore, Stauni

Southampton: Forster; Pied, Caceres, Yoshida, Bertrand; Clasie, Romeu, Hojbjerg; Boufal, Rodriguez, Long

Subs: Hassen, Stephens, Targett, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Austin

Follow all the action from the Riverside this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary.