May 13, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
vs.
Southampton
 

Team News: Charlie Austin, Matt Targett on bench for much-changed Southampton

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Charlie Austin and Matt Targett return to the Southampton squad for their trip to Middlesbrough.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 14:40 UK

Claude Puel has made wholesale changes to his Southampton side for this afternoon's trip to Middlesbrough.

Only four players keep their places from the defeat to Arsenal during the week as Puel's charges have to contend with three fixtures in the space of eight days.

Shane Long, Jay Rodriguez and Sofiane Boufal provide the attacking threat this afternoon, while Oriol Romeu retains his place in midfield where he is joined by Jordy Clasie and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Jeremy Pied and Martin Caceres come into defence alongside Maya Yoshida and Ryan Bertrand, ahead of Fraser Forster between the sticks.

Dropping to the bench are Cedric Soares, Nathan Redmond, Jack Stephens, Steven Davis and James Ward-Prowse, while Dusan Tadic and Manolo Gabbiadini are out of the squad.

Two notable figures on the bench are Charlie Austin and Matt Targett, who could play a part following lengthy absences due to shoulder and hamstring issues respectively.

The hosts make just the one alteration from their relegation-confirming loss to new champions Chelsea on Monday, as Patrick Bamford replaces the benched Adama Traore.

Middlesbrough: Guzan; Fabio, Chambers, Gibson, Friend; Clayton, De Roon; Forshaw, Downing, Bamford; Negredo
Subs: Dimi, Barragan, Bernardo, Leadbitter, Fischer, Traore, Stauni

Southampton: Forster; Pied, Caceres, Yoshida, Bertrand; Clasie, Romeu, Hojbjerg; Boufal, Rodriguez, Long
Subs: Hassen, Stephens, Targett, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Austin

Follow all the action from the Riverside this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough vs. Southampton
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough vs. Southampton
 Team News: Charlie Austin, Matt Targett on bench for much-changed Southampton
Team News: Charlie Austin, Matt Targett on bench for much-changed Southampton
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough vs. Southampton
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough vs. Southampton
 Team News: Charlie Austin, Matt Targett on bench for much-changed Southampton
Team News: Charlie Austin, Matt Targett on bench for much-changed Southampton
