Live Commentary: Middlesbrough vs. Southampton

Meanwhile, the South Coast outfit will be eager to claim all three points in a bid to secure a top-ten finish in the table come the end of May.

The relegated Teessiders are playing their penultimate game in the top flight before taking their place in the Championship next season and will be hoping to salvage some pride against Saints.

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole 's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Middlesbrough and Southampton at the Riverside Stadium.

2.53pm The players have finished their warm-ups and go back in for a final team talk, not long until kickoff now.

2.50pm SCORE PREDICTION: As I said earlier, both these teams are struggling to score at the minute and all the signs point to a goalless draw, but there will also be less pressure on them, the players may not be as focused, so I reckon there will be goals. But I do think there will be little to separate these two at the final whistle - I'm saying 1-1.

2.48pm Middlesbrough have failed to score in 17 Premier League games this season, their joint-most in a single campaign alongside 2008-09.

2.45pm Southampton have won three of their last six Premier League away games, having won just two of their previous 12 on the road this season.

2.43pm Four of Middlesbrough's five Premier League wins this season have come at the Riverside Stadium, but only Crystal Palace and Sunderland have won fewer points on home turf than Boro.

2.40pm Saints, 1-0 winners over Boro in the reverse fixture, are looking to do a top-flight double over their opponents for the first time since the 1996-97 campaign.

2.38pm HEAD TO HEAD: Middlesbrough have won only one of their last five home Premier League fixtures against Southampton, and have not kept a clean sheet against them at the Riverside in seven league meetings since March 1999.

2.35pm Truth be told, if any fixture this week screams out "goalless draw", it is this one. Boro are already relegated and have scored just 26 league goals all season, while Saints have netted just once in a five-game winless run. But with pressure off and players mentally on their holidays (maybe), could caution be thrown to the wind on the way to a seven-goal thriller?

2.32pm Claude Puel, meanwhile, told reporters: "There's the possibility to finish in the first part of the table and that is very important to us. If we can have a good result against Middlesbrough, we can prepare for our last two games at home with good possibilities, good intensity."

2.29pm He told reporters at his pre-match press conference: "After the disappointment of the other night, it has been an emotional time and understandably so, and I am no different. I feel responsibility for what has happened. But it's not about my future, it's not about my situation, it's about Middlesbrough Football Club. It's about us understanding where we are, it's about how we finish strongly in these last couple of games and then we regroup, have a good summer and make sure that we're in the fight to bounce back to the Premier League as quickly as we possibly can."

2.26pm It will be quite a sombre occasion at the Riverside as it hits home for Boro fans that their time in the Premier League is coming to an end after just nine months, and Steve Agnew is well aware of it being an "emotional time" on Teesside, admitting responsibility for the club's relegation.

2.23pm Seven changes for the Saints today as Martin Caceres makes his debut for the club and Jeremy Pied is in line for his first start. Jordy Clasie, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Sofiane Boufal, Shane Long and Jay Rodriguez are also drafted in from the off.

2.20pm Claude Puel, meanwhile, has shuffled his pack with a hectic finish to the season in mind, this being the first of three games to be played in eight days. The big news is that Charlie Austin - who has not been involved since December - is fit enough to take his place on the bench.

2.17pm Just one change from Steve Agnew as Adama Traore is dropped to the bench, Patrick Bamford taking his place. Boro will be seeing out the season without the injured Victor Valdes and Gaston Ramirez, while Daniel Ayala is not deemed fit enough to make the matchday squad despite returning to training from an ankle injury.

2.15pm SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Davis, Austin, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Stephens, Targett, Hassen

2.14pm BORO SUBS: Konstantopoulos, Bernardo, Leadbitter, Fischer, Barragan, Stuani, Traore

2.13pm SOUTHAMPTON STARTING XI: Forster, Pied, Caceres, Yoshida, Bertrand, Clasie, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Rodriguez, Long, Boufal

2.12pm BORO STARTING XI: Guzan, Da Silva, Chambers, Gibson, Friend, de Roon, Clayton, Bamford, Forshaw, Downing, Negredo

2.10pm Without further ado, let me bring you the team news from the Riverside.

2.08pm Southampton lost 2-0 to Arsenal earlier this week and are without a win since April 8, so even though they have passed the 40-point milestone, boss Claude Puel will want to end the winless run by claiming all three points against an opponent with nothing to play for but pride.

2.05pm Saints, meanwhile, are safely nestled in mid-table and, with three fixtures left including today's trip to the Riverside Stadium, they will want the points to remain in the hunt for a top-ten finish and maintain momentum going into the 2017-18 campaign.

2.02pm Boro have not enjoyed a happy return to the top flight this season, with their relegation back to the Championship confirmed on Monday night after losing to champions Chelsea. In their penultimate game in the Premier League, they will be hoping to sign off on a winning note at home.