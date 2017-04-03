Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane would be "delighted" to have former Los Blancos striker Raul as part of his coaching set-up in Madrid.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has said that he would be "delighted" to have former Los Blancos striker Raul as part of his coaching set-up at the Bernabeu.

Last week, Raul, who scored 307 times across a 15-year spell at Real Madrid - winning 16 major honours in the process, claimed that he wanted to return to his former club in a coaching capacity.

Zidane, who played alongside the Los Blancos legend at the Bernabeu, has called Raul "a symbolic player", and has talked-up the possibility of the 39-year-old 'returning home'.

"Raul returning? I'm delighted, this is his home and he's a symbolic player for this club. I'm glad because he can do something big for this club. I don't know when it's going to happen, but it's his home," Zidane told reporters.

"Doubts from 'madridismo? I don't doubt them, but he's returning to the club and the case is closed. What role he'll take, I can't say, as he will make an announcement, but he can calmly be a coach here. He also loves football and has what it takes to become a coach."

Raul currently works as an ambassador for La Liga after retiring from professional football in 2015