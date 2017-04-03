General view of Bernabeu

Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane would welcome Raul to Real Madrid

Real Madrid's forward Raul reacts during the Santiago Bernabeu trophy football match Real Madrid CF vs Al-Sadd SC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on August 22, 2013
© Getty Images
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane would be "delighted" to have former Los Blancos striker Raul as part of his coaching set-up in Madrid.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has said that he would be "delighted" to have former Los Blancos striker Raul as part of his coaching set-up at the Bernabeu.

Last week, Raul, who scored 307 times across a 15-year spell at Real Madrid - winning 16 major honours in the process, claimed that he wanted to return to his former club in a coaching capacity.

Zidane, who played alongside the Los Blancos legend at the Bernabeu, has called Raul "a symbolic player", and has talked-up the possibility of the 39-year-old 'returning home'.

"Raul returning? I'm delighted, this is his home and he's a symbolic player for this club. I'm glad because he can do something big for this club. I don't know when it's going to happen, but it's his home," Zidane told reporters.

"Doubts from 'madridismo? I don't doubt them, but he's returning to the club and the case is closed. What role he'll take, I can't say, as he will make an announcement, but he can calmly be a coach here. He also loves football and has what it takes to become a coach."

Raul currently works as an ambassador for La Liga after retiring from professional football in 2015

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Read Next:
Real Madrid to consider move for Wenger?
>
View our homepages for Zinedine Zidane, Raul, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Manchester United 'target Real Madrid trio'
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves - as it happened
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Real Madrid 'determined to sign David de Gea'
Isco "feeling very good" at Real MadridZidane would welcome Raul to Real MadridZidane calls for Isco to sign new dealReal Madrid to consider move for Wenger?Result: Real Madrid move five points clear at top
Hazard hints at long-term Chelsea stayLiverpool, Arsenal 'battling it out for Rodriguez'Zidane hoping to part ways with Real attacker?Conte urges Eden Hazard to reject Madrid moveChelsea, Man Utd 'to battle for Belotti'
> Real Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid28215274284668
2Barcelona29206385265966
3Atletico MadridAtletico29177554233158
4Sevilla29177552341858
5Real Sociedad29154104340349
6Villarreal29139741231848
7Athletic Bilbao29145103733447
8EibarEibar2912894741644
9Espanyol29111084240243
10AlavesAlaves29101092936-740
11Celta Vigo27115114045-538
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2898114445-135
13Valencia2996144151-1033
14Real Betis2987143246-1431
15Malaga2969143347-1427
16Leganes2969142342-1927
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2969143146-1527
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2957173157-2622
19Granada2947182662-3619
20Osasuna2918202969-4011
> Full Version
 