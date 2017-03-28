Raul refuses to rule out Barcelona move

Real Madrid legend Raul refuses to rule out working for Barcelona at some point in the future, but insists that he wants to "return home" to the Bernabeu.

The 39-year-old scored 307 times across a 15-year spell at Real Madrid, winning 16 major honours with the Spanish giants before leaving for German outfit Schalke 04 in 2010.

The Spaniard currently works as an ambassador for La Liga after retiring from professional football in 2015, and he has revealed that he wants to return to Real Madrid to form a coaching career.

The former striker, however, has refused to rule out a role with Real Madrid's bitter rivals Barcelona, claiming that his 'conscience would be clear' if he ever decided to work at Camp Nou.

"I like to go step by step, my first desire is to return home, to Real Madrid, when the time is right," Raul told Diario Sport. "Joining Barcelona? This is football, and you can never say that 'I will not do this or that'.

"I was at Real Madrid for 17 years and no one can doubt my Madridismo, my conscience is clear. Another very different thing is that when you talk about football and analyse, for example, what Barcelona has done over the years, it is fair to recognise that the club has done well."

Raul also scored 44 times in 102 appearances for the Spanish national team over a 10-year period.