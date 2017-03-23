Diego Simeone "will never coach Real Madrid"

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone insists that he would never manage Real Madrid due to the "feelings" involved.
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has insisted that he would never manage Real Madrid.

The 46-year-old's future with Atletico has been called into question over the last 12 months, with the lure of a return to Inter Milan believed to be playing on the Argentine's mind.

Simeone has refused to rule out managing another Spanish club aside from Atletico in the future, but has revealed that Real Madrid would never come into his thinking due to the "feelings" involved.

"I will never coach Real Madrid," Simeone told Onda Cero. "It is logical because of feelings. They wouldn't call me either. I am young, maybe someday I will lead another Spanish team.

"At some point, I would like to coach Argentina, but I have to improve as a coach, I would like to do it in the final stretch of my career, if they will still have me."

Atletico have struggled to launch a challenge for La Liga this season, with the capital giants currently down in fourth spot in the table, but they have made the quarter-finals of the Champions League once again.

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League quarter final match against Barcelona on April 9, 2014
