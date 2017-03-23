Crowd generic

Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone: 'Football consumes me'

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League quarter final match against Barcelona on April 9, 2014
© Getty Images
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone admits that he struggles to separate his professional work from his personal life.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 21:34 UK

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has admitted that he struggles to separate his professional work from his personal life.

Simeone, 46, has not had a break from football since starting as a professional in 1987, stepping straight into club management after retiring as a player in 2006.

Since 2011, the Argentine has managed Atletico in La Liga, and has been tasked with breaking the domination of Barcelona and Real Madrid in the top flight of Spanish football.

Simeone has conceded that football has consumed his whole life, and he has "trouble sleeping" when Atletico lose as he considers where to improve.

"When I go to the movies, I end up sitting there and thinking about where we need to attack better, which players I should put together, how to calm a player down and which players I need to speak with," Simeone told Onda Cero.

"I have trouble sleeping and when I wake up my whole body hurts. I'll sleep for 15 minutes and then be wide awake. When we win but we have played poorly, I get in a bad mood."

Simeone will be back in the dug-out for Atletico's trip to Malaga in La Liga on April 1.

Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Read Next:
Agent: 'No Lacazette Atletico deal'
>
View our homepages for Diego Simeone, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
Antoine Griezmann at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Manchester United 'closing on Antoine Griezmann'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Diego Costa not ruling out Chelsea exit after admitting to Antonio Conte bust-up
 Diego Simeone bellows during the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal on February 20, 2016
Diego Simeone "will never coach Real Madrid"
Diego Simeone: 'Football consumes me'Moya signs new one-year Atletico dealAgent: 'No Lacazette Atletico deal'Man United 'lead Jose Gimenez race'Simeone: 'Griezmann could leave Atleti'
Griezmann: 'I could play for Real, Barca'Balague: 'Griezmann happy at Atletico'Griezmann: 'I am happy at Atletico'Leicester to face Atletico in CL quartersResult: Atletico ease into last eight of CL
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid27205271284365
2Barcelona28196381255663
3Sevilla28176552341857
4Atletico MadridAtletico28167552232955
5Villarreal28139639201948
6Real Sociedad28153104239348
7Athletic Bilbao28135103532344
8EibarEibar2811894439541
9Espanyol28101084039140
10AlavesAlaves28101082933-440
11Celta Vigo27115114045-538
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2898114445-135
13Real Betis2887133144-1331
14Valencia2886143851-1330
15Malaga2869133345-1227
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2869133143-1227
17Leganes2868142241-1926
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2856173157-2621
19Granada2847172558-3319
20Osasuna2818192867-3911
> Full Version
 