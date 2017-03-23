Diego Simeone: 'Football consumes me'

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone admits that he struggles to separate his professional work from his personal life.

Simeone, 46, has not had a break from football since starting as a professional in 1987, stepping straight into club management after retiring as a player in 2006.

Since 2011, the Argentine has managed Atletico in La Liga, and has been tasked with breaking the domination of Barcelona and Real Madrid in the top flight of Spanish football.

Simeone has conceded that football has consumed his whole life, and he has "trouble sleeping" when Atletico lose as he considers where to improve.

"When I go to the movies, I end up sitting there and thinking about where we need to attack better, which players I should put together, how to calm a player down and which players I need to speak with," Simeone told Onda Cero.

"I have trouble sleeping and when I wake up my whole body hurts. I'll sleep for 15 minutes and then be wide awake. When we win but we have played poorly, I get in a bad mood."

Simeone will be back in the dug-out for Atletico's trip to Malaga in La Liga on April 1.