Alex Ferguson: 'Real Madrid, Barcelona dominance will soon end'

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi vies with Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the Spanish league Clasico football match on October 26, 2013
© Getty Images
Sir Alex Ferguson claims that Barcelona and Real Madrid will struggle to replace star players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the coming years.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 17:27 UK

Sir Alex Ferguson has predicted an end to Spain's recent dominance on the European stage, claiming that the diminishing qualities of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will see the top clubs struggle.

Barcelona and Real Madrid, boosted by Messi and Ronaldo in their ranks, have won each of the last three Champions League crowns between them and are on course for another success this term.

Two of the last three finals have been all-Spanish affairs, meanwhile, with Atletico Madrid falling just short on two occasions, but Ferguson expects to see things change in the coming years.

"I think success is cyclical," he told ESPN. "If you think about the '90s, it was AC Milan. In the '70s, Ajax; and Bayern Munich in the '80s; Liverpool, in the '90s; Italy, AC Milan; then England had a great spell with three teams about six years ago all in the semi-final. [Man United] were in three finals in four years.

"[Now] the domain is in Spain. There's no question about that. The same question could be asked about why are the German teams, why are Bayern Munich not winning the Champions League? Why are the Italians not winning it? Why are the French not winning it? And why are the English not winning it?

"I think the moment, the cycle is with the Spanish teams. They're the best, and that's why they're winning it. But that will change, that can change. You know, [Cristiano] Ronaldo will get older, [Lionel] Messi will get older. Can they replace these players? And I think the cycle will change."

Spain have three representatives in the last eight of this season's Champions League - more than any other nation.

Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Read Next:
Pique facing fine for refereeing comments?
>
View our homepages for Alex Ferguson, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi vies with Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the Spanish league Clasico football match on October 26, 2013
Alex Ferguson: 'Real Madrid, Barcelona dominance will soon end'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Manchester United to face local rivals Manchester City on pre-season tour
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Ander Herrera hints David de Gea could leave Manchester United
Griezmann: 'I could play for Real, Barca'City 'enter race for Espanyol left-back'Ramos to give Gerard Pique "a big hug"Courtois: 'I don't see myself at Real'Report: Real Madrid consider Schmeichel
Bale 'unhappy with Ronaldo treatment'Gareth Bale "getting better and stronger"Zidane: 'We suffered at San Mames'Marcelo hails "important" winResult: Real Madrid go five points clear at top
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Barcelona News
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi vies with Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the Spanish league Clasico football match on October 26, 2013
Alex Ferguson: 'Real Madrid, Barcelona dominance will soon end'
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Neymar: Philippe Coutinho "would totally fit in at Barcelona"
 Jordi Alba leaves the field injured in the Champions League match between Barcelona and Manchester City on October 19, 2016
Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Jordi Alba'
Report: Arsenal line up Arda Turan bidPique facing fine for refereeing comments?Deulofeu downplays talk of Barca returnMan Utd to face Man City in pre-seasonGriezmann: 'I could play for Real, Barca'
Ramos to give Gerard Pique "a big hug"Bellerin: Barcelona interest "special"Barcelona not ruling out Klopp appointmentBarca chief: 'Messi will definitely renew deal'Pique: 'Barcelona still in title hunt'
> Barcelona Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid27205271284365
2Barcelona28196381255663
3Sevilla28176552341857
4Atletico MadridAtletico28167552232955
5Villarreal28139639201948
6Real Sociedad28153104239348
7Athletic Bilbao28135103532344
8EibarEibar2811894439541
9Espanyol28101084039140
10AlavesAlaves28101082933-440
11Celta Vigo27115114045-538
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2898114445-135
13Real Betis2887133144-1331
14Valencia2886143851-1330
15Malaga2869133345-1227
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2869133143-1227
17Leganes2868142241-1926
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2856173157-2621
19Granada2847172558-3319
20Osasuna2818192867-3911
> Full Version
 