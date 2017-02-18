Feb 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
3-2
Oxford UtdOxford United
Leadbitter (26' pen.), Gestede (34'), Stuani (86')
Ayala (62'), Chambers (71'), Negredo (92')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Maguire (64'), Martinez (66')
Ledson (76'), Johnson (94')

Michael Appleton rues Oxford United defeat to Middlesbrough "sucker punch"

Oxford manager Michael Appleton looks on during the Sky Bet League Two match between Cambridge United and Oxford United at The Abbey Stadium on October 11, 2014
© Getty Images
Oxford United manager Michael Appleton rues his side's failure to take their chances against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup before losing to a "sucker punch".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 18:34 UK

Oxford United boss Michael Appleton has bemoaned his side's failure to take their chances against Middlesbrough in Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round 3-2 defeat at the Riverside Stadium.

The League One side cancelled out Boro's two-goal lead thanks to second-half goals from Chris Maguire and Antonio Martinez, only for a late Cristhian Stuani strike to knock the U's out of the competition.

Appleton told BBC Sport after the game: "In the first half a couple of players struggled with the occasion a bit, they were a bit star struck. We told them to trust the information they got. In the second half we got back to plan and played in their half of the field.

"To get hit with a sucker punch like that is hard to take. We conceded three League One goals. We are normally very hard and difficult to score against.

"I'm delighted the way they brought themselves back into the game, it's been a good game but I'm disappointed it's over as we wanted to win the game and we had them on the ropes at 2-2."

Playoff-chasing Oxford travel to Charlton Athletic in League One on Tuesday.

