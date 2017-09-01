Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill suggests that he expects his squad to confirm second place in their World Cup qualification group.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has admitted that he wants to secure second place in their World Cup qualification group on Monday night.

O'Neill's side have moved to within a point of securing the runners-up spot in Group C after claiming a 3-0 victory over San Marino on Friday.

A draw against rivals Czech Republic will guarantee second spot for the home nation and given the team's performances in recent years, O'Neill is confident that the job will be completed on Monday.

The 48-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "You look back at recent situations where we've had a big prize to play for and we handled it well.

"The Czech Republic need to win their last three games to overtake us but hopefully come Monday night we can clinch second place."

Regardless of whether second place is confirmed on Monday, Northern Ireland would still have work to do to ensure that they finish as one of the eight best runners-up, which is required to move a two-legged tie away from the Finals in Russia.