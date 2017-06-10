Stuart Dallas says that he 'always dreamed' about scoring for his country, making his match-winning goal away to Azerbaijan all the sweeter for the Northern Ireland ace.

Northern Ireland midfielder Stuart Dallas has described his goal against Azerbaijan on Saturday evening as the "biggest" that he will ever likely score.

The 26-year-old found the net for the first time at international level to help the Boys in Green to a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win away to Azerbaijan.

Not only was it Leeds United winger Dallas's first goal for his country, it also proved decisive as they saw out the remaining seconds to move clear in second place.

Speaking after the game, Dallas is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "I probably haven't had a better night in football. It will take a hell of a lot to beat that personally.

"Scoring for my country is something I have always dreamed about and it's something I will always cherish for the rest of my life. It could be the biggest goal I ever score given what it means for the group but we can't worry about anyone else."

Northern Ireland are four points in front of Czech Republic in the race for a playoff finish in Group C, while world champions Germany are five points clear in first.