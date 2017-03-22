Crowd generic

Nice

Roberto Mancini: 'Mario Balotelli can still become world class'

Inter Milan's coach Roberto Mancini looks on during the Italian Serie A football match Torino Vs Inter Milan on November 8, 2015
© Getty Images
Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini says that Nice striker Mario Balotelli still has the potential to become "world class".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 17:28 UK

Roberto Mancini has suggested that Mario Balotelli can still take his performances to "a different level".

Since bursting onto the scene with Inter Milan, Balotelli has struggled to settle at a number of clubs, but he has scored 12 goals in 22 appearances for Nice during the current campaign.

Mancini was responsible for taking Balotelli to Manchester City in 2010 but despite the forward failing to build on that transfer, his former boss still has high hopes for the remainder of his career.

The 52-year-old told Soccer Laduma: "Balotelli has great technical quality. He must understand that he has the potential to be world class. He is fantastic as a player and as a person – for better or for worse. He is a special player for me for all that he has done on the field, and even off it. I respect him a lot.

"I just hope he understands that he has the possibility to become a great player on a different level. I gave him his Serie A debut at 16 – I like to play the youngsters.

"Mario came across a coach who had the courage to let the youngsters play, but anyone would have seen his qualities, and how he is a cold blooded player. He was very impressionable – I was certain he would become world class."

The 26-year-old has also scored 13 goals in 33 appearances for Italy during his career.

A close-up shot of new Liverpool signing Mario Balotelli at the Etihad on August 25, 2014
Read Next:
Ref: 'Balotelli sent off for English insult'
>
View our homepages for Roberto Mancini, Mario Balotelli, Football
Your Comments
More Nice News
Inter Milan's coach Roberto Mancini looks on during the Italian Serie A football match Torino Vs Inter Milan on November 8, 2015
Roberto Mancini: 'Mario Balotelli can still become world class'
 Liverpool's Italian striker Mario Balotelli gives a thumbs up after scoring Liverpool's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, northwest England, on February
Bastia punished over Mario Balotelli 'racist abuse'
 A close-up shot of new Liverpool signing Mario Balotelli at the Etihad on August 25, 2014
Tony Chapron: 'Mario Balotelli sent off for insulting me in English'
Sunderland keen on Nice midfielder Cyprien?Southampton sign Hassen Mouez on loanSaints to recruit Nice goalkeeper Hassen?Balotelli racial abuser gets stadium banItaly boss to hold talks with Balotelli
Nice join race to sign Dimitri Payet?Arsenal considering bid for Porto defender?Rivere: 'Nice cannot afford Depay'Everton pondering Mario Balotelli move?Raiola: 'Balotelli could return to PL'
> Nice Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco30225387266171
2Paris Saint-GermainPSG30215460213968
3Nice301810248242464
4Lyon291621160342650
5Marseille30137104337646
6Bordeaux30121084237546
7Saint-EtienneSt Etienne301111834241044
8Rennes3091292833-539
9Angers30116133138-739
10GuingampGuingamp30108123739-238
11NantesNantes30108122844-1638
12Toulouse30910113233-137
13Lille3097142937-834
14Montpellier HSCMontpellier3089134354-1133
15Metz2998122953-2433
16Caen3095163151-2032
17Dijon30610143847-928
18Nancy3077162140-1928
19Bastia30510152444-2025
20Lorient3074193261-2925
> Full Version
 