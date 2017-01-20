Ligue 1 side Bastia are punished after its fans are found to have racially abused Nice striker Mario Balotelli.

The league decided to take action for "shouts with racist connotations towards the player Mario Balotelli, use of pyrotechnic devices and intrusion of supporters" during the match, which ended as a 1-1 draw.

One Bastia fan was caught on camera making monkey gestures at the former Manchester City and Liverpool striker, who later tweeted: "So is racism legal in France? Or only in Bastia? Football is an amazing sport, but people like Bastia supporters make it horrible. Truly a disgrace."

Bastia have been ordered to close part of their stadium for the next three home matches and have also been handed a suspended one-point league deduction.

Balotelli, meanwhile, was sent off for the third time this season during his side's 1-0 victory at Lorient last weekend.