Japan's Kazuyoshi Miura in action against Oman on January 01, 1994.
© Getty Images
Yokohama FC striker Kazuyoshi Miura becomes professional football's oldest goalscorer at the age of 50 years and 14 days.
Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura has become the oldest professional footballer to score a goal in a competitive fixture.

Miura, who turned 50 two weeks ago, scored the only goal in Yokohama FC's 1-0 win over Thespa Kusatsu on Sunday.

Former England international Stanley Matthews previously held the record for the oldest goalscorer at the age of 50 years and five days in 1965.

"I'm glad to contribute to a win," Miura, who is in his 32nd season and spent time in Brazil earlier in his career, told reporters. "I'm always looking to score but had a good feeling about today's game."

Miura, who began his professional career in 1986, signed a new contract to play into his sixth decade for Yokohama FC in January.

Manchester United playmaker Shinji Kagawa celebrates scoring for Japan against South Korea on August 10, 2011.
