Sep 17, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
4-0
Everton
Valencia (4'), Mkhitaryan (84'), Lukaku (89'), Martial (92' pen.)
Bailly (82')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Williams (63')

Ronald Koeman installed as new favourite to be next Premier League boss sacked

Ronald Koeman shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Everton manager Ronald Koeman is installed as the new joint-favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked following his side's 4-0 loss to Manchester United.
Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 20:23 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has been installed as the new joint-favourite to be the next Premier League boss sacked following his side's 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United this afternoon.

The Toffees went into the new campaign with raised expectations following a busy summer transfer window, but they have picked up just one point in the Premier League since the opening day of the season and currently sit in the relegation zone.

Today's loss at Old Trafford saw Koeman's side fall to a fourth consecutive defeat without scoring across all competitions, in addition to extending their winless run to six matches.

Everton have conceded 12 goals during that four-game losing streak, and some bookmakers have now lowered Koeman's odds to be the next Premier League boss relieved of his duties.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is the joint-favourite alongside Koeman, with the Hammers sitting just one place above Everton on goal difference.

Everton's next match comes at home to Championship side Sunderland in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Who will be the next Premier League manager to be sacked?

Slaven Bilic
Ronald Koeman
Other
Slaven Bilic
30.8%
Ronald Koeman
61.5%
Other
7.7%
Ronald Koeman shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
