Everton manager Ronald Koeman is installed as the new joint-favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked following his side's 4-0 loss to Manchester United.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has been installed as the new joint-favourite to be the next Premier League boss sacked following his side's 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United this afternoon.

The Toffees went into the new campaign with raised expectations following a busy summer transfer window, but they have picked up just one point in the Premier League since the opening day of the season and currently sit in the relegation zone.

Today's loss at Old Trafford saw Koeman's side fall to a fourth consecutive defeat without scoring across all competitions, in addition to extending their winless run to six matches.

Everton have conceded 12 goals during that four-game losing streak, and some bookmakers have now lowered Koeman's odds to be the next Premier League boss relieved of his duties.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is the joint-favourite alongside Koeman, with the Hammers sitting just one place above Everton on goal difference.

Everton's next match comes at home to Championship side Sunderland in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.