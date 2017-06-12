Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos is hopeful that his club and international teammate Alvaro Morata will stay in Spain amid speculation linking him with Manchester United.

Morata has expressed his desire for more regular first-team football at Madrid, having completed the full 90 minutes on just five occasions as Los Blancos won the La Liga title last season.

United, meanwhile, are looking for a high-profile striker to replace the released Zlatan Ibrahimovic this summer and are understood to be preparing a £60m bid for the Spain international.

Ramos is eager to see his compatriot stay in Madrid, but has wished Morata the best for whatever path he chooses.

"We'll see what happens with Morata. I wish him the best and he'll decide what will happen," he told reporters.

"I have a special affection for him and I always wish him the best. It is not up to me if he stays. I wish everyone stays."

Morata scored 20 goals for Madrid last season, helping the club to a league and Champions League double.