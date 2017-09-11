Mino Raiola: Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne good enough to join big club'

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne scores the opening goal against Fiorentina during the Coppa Italia Cup final on May 3, 2014
Agent Mino Raiola says that Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne has the qualities to be signed by a bigger European club in the future.
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 at 17:59 UK

Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne has the qualities to represent a top European club, according to agent Mino Raiola.

Insigne is not represented by Raiola, but the high-profile agent has been outspoken regarding the potential future movements of some of Serie A's biggest stars.

Raiola has predicted that Juventus frontman Paulo Dybala will soon leave Turin for either Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United, and the same view is held about Insigne.

"Napoli play football appreciated all over the world, that is obvious and everywhere I go, colleagues ask me about them," Raiola told La Domenica Sportiva.

"De Laurentiis should be happy that Sarri is appreciated. Insigne has a contract. We seem to want players to become slaves of either clubs or agents.

"I merely expressed an opinion, that Insigne could happily play for Barcelona, Real Madrid or Manchester United."

Insigne has spent his entire professional career at Napoli, scoring 48 goals in 210 appearances.

Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus in the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
