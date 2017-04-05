Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan vows to improve his goalscoring prowess next season.

Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan has insisted that he will do better in front of goal next season as he is yet to feel in tune with the Premier League.

The 28-year-old took time to earn a place in Jose Mourinho's team, making just one substitute appearance in the early stages of the campaign.

He has since worked his way into the setup, scoring seven times and creating five more, but he hopes to be more prolific in the 2917-18 campaign.

When asked in the United programme if he is in tune with the Premier League, Mkhitaryan said: "No not yet. I still have places where I can improve and have room to improve.

"I know myself very well and I am sure that I can do better, and I will do better, because I am confident. As I know very well within myself that I can do more. I want to say that, for next year, I am going to have more goals and more assists."

United currently sit fifth in the table, five points adrift of a Champions League spot with nine games left to play.