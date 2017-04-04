Apr 4, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Everton
Ibrahimovic (94' pen.)
Young (57')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Jagielka (22')
Gueye (45'), Barry (54'), Davies (88'), Robles (93')
Williams (93')

Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester United players struggling with confidence'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits that some of his players are struggling for confidence following their ninth home league draw of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 13:40 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that some of his players are struggling for confidence following Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Everton.

The Red Devils needed a stoppage-time penalty from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to rescue a point against the Toffees as their hopes of finishing in the top four took another blow.

United have now drawn nine of their last 13 home Premier League matches - and five of their last six - and Mourinho acknowledged that his side's lack of belief resulted in them resorting to long-ball tactics by the end of the match.

"If we compare the second half with the first half, the second half was much better. And it was difficult to improve, because I could feel some of the boys a bit in trouble by the confidence levels," he told reporters.

"When the confidence levels are not high the quality of the performance is not easy to improve so we had to go through a short cut. We started playing in a way where we don't feel so much the lack of confidence of some of the boys, so we start playing more direct.

"We tried everything and in the end the goal arrived. From the points point of view it is not that important - zero or one doesn't make a huge difference - but it is a good feeling for the boys not to lose."

Mourinho's United now have the club's lowest home win rate since the 1973-74 season, when they were relegated from the top flight.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho hails "amazing" unbeaten streak
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Everton - as it happened
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a point to make during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Manchester United must match my ambition'
 Paul Merson answers questions during Gillette Soccer Saturday Live in Bournemouth on March 19, 2012
Paul Merson: 'Manchester United must beat Everton'
Holgate "disappointed" by Man Utd drawMourinho: 'Man Utd low on confidence'Mourinho hails "amazing" unbeaten streakCarrick: 'Point nowhere near enough'Mourinho: 'I made every decision for Shaw'
Rooney injury doubt for Sunderland matchMourinho: Shaw "has to improve"Mourinho calls for introduction of VARResult: Ibrahimovic penalty saves Man UnitedTeam News: Ibrahimovic back as Mourinho makes two changes
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Watford30107133648-1237
10Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
11Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
12Burnley31105163244-1235
13Southampton2897123336-334
14Bournemouth3097144254-1234
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 