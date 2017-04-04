Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho talks up his side's 20-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League, but admits that his attackers need to improve in front of goal.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that it is "amazing" to have extended his side's unbeaten run in the Premier League to 20 matches, but admitted that they are still not scoring enough goals.

The Red Devils needed a stoppage-time penalty from the returning Zlatan Ibrahimovic to rescue a 1-1 draw at home to Everton on Tuesday night - their ninth home league draw of the season and 12th overall.

Ibrahimovic's goalscoring feats have not been matched by those around him, though, and Mourinho once again called on his other attacking players to improve in front of goal.

"Twenty matches unbeaten is amazing. I would sign immediately for that next year because in the modern Premier League it is really, really difficult to do - but we need to score goals to win matches," he told reporters.

"We don't score enough goals, it is as simple as that. The pragmatism is - how many goals have (Marcus) Rashford, (Jesse) Lingard, (Henrikh) Mkhitaryan, (Ander) Herrera, (Paul) Pogba scored? How many goals from these attacking players? Not enough."

United are comfortably the lowest scorers in the top seven of the Premier League table and now sit four points adrift of the Champions League places.