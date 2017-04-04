Apr 4, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Everton
Ibrahimovic (94' pen.)
Young (57')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Jagielka (22')
Gueye (45'), Barry (54'), Davies (88'), Robles (93')
Williams (93')

Jose Mourinho hails "amazing" unbeaten streak in Premier League

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho talks up his side's 20-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League, but admits that his attackers need to improve in front of goal.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 13:07 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that it is "amazing" to have extended his side's unbeaten run in the Premier League to 20 matches, but admitted that they are still not scoring enough goals.

The Red Devils needed a stoppage-time penalty from the returning Zlatan Ibrahimovic to rescue a 1-1 draw at home to Everton on Tuesday night - their ninth home league draw of the season and 12th overall.

Ibrahimovic's goalscoring feats have not been matched by those around him, though, and Mourinho once again called on his other attacking players to improve in front of goal.

"Twenty matches unbeaten is amazing. I would sign immediately for that next year because in the modern Premier League it is really, really difficult to do - but we need to score goals to win matches," he told reporters.

"We don't score enough goals, it is as simple as that. The pragmatism is - how many goals have (Marcus) Rashford, (Jesse) Lingard, (Henrikh) Mkhitaryan, (Ander) Herrera, (Paul) Pogba scored? How many goals from these attacking players? Not enough."

United are comfortably the lowest scorers in the top seven of the Premier League table and now sit four points adrift of the Champions League places.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Rooney injury doubt for Sunderland match
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Everton - as it happened
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a point to make during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Manchester United must match my ambition'
 Paul Merson answers questions during Gillette Soccer Saturday Live in Bournemouth on March 19, 2012
Paul Merson: 'Manchester United must beat Everton'
