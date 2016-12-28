Agent confirms Premier League interest in Franck Kessie

Atalanta BC midfielder Franck Kessie is wanted by Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal, according to his agent.
The agent of Atalanta BC midfielder Franck Kessie has claimed that Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal all want to sign the in-demand 20-year-old.

It has recently been reported that Chelsea have launched a £21m offer for the young midfielder, who has been included in the Ivory Coast squad for the 2017 African Cup of Nations.

George Atangana, who represents Kessie, has said that Chelsea are far from the only English club interested in the midfielder ahead of the January transfer window, but a decision on the future of the midfielder 'will not be rushed'.

"We have a lot of interest from the Premier League – Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal," Atangana told The Guardian.

"I cannot say at this stage how much he will cost but we are talking about one of the best young players in the world. But for us the most important thing is that the technical project is the right one for him. Franck is very young so we have to be very careful about his development.

"Chelsea are very interested and it is a great club but we must take our time to consider all the options. Now we are in January so he has to play at the African Nations Cup for Ivory Coast so I am not going to rush anything."

Kessie has scored six Serie A goals for his Italian club so far this season.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton176651716124
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version