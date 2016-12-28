Atalanta BC midfielder Franck Kessie is wanted by Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal, according to his agent.

It has recently been reported that Chelsea have launched a £21m offer for the young midfielder, who has been included in the Ivory Coast squad for the 2017 African Cup of Nations.

George Atangana, who represents Kessie, has said that Chelsea are far from the only English club interested in the midfielder ahead of the January transfer window, but a decision on the future of the midfielder 'will not be rushed'.

"We have a lot of interest from the Premier League – Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal," Atangana told The Guardian.

"I cannot say at this stage how much he will cost but we are talking about one of the best young players in the world. But for us the most important thing is that the technical project is the right one for him. Franck is very young so we have to be very careful about his development.

"Chelsea are very interested and it is a great club but we must take our time to consider all the options. Now we are in January so he has to play at the African Nations Cup for Ivory Coast so I am not going to rush anything."

Kessie has scored six Serie A goals for his Italian club so far this season.