Zlatan Ibrahimovic shows off knee recovery by kicking punching bag

Zlatan Ibrahimovic drops a hint suggesting that his knee is almost strong enough to return to football by posting a video of himself kicking a punching bag.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 21:27 UK

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted at being close to a return to fitness by posting a video of himself kicking a punching bag.

The 35-year-old picked up a knee injury towards the end of last season while with Manchester United, where he has remained during his recuperation.

Although Ibrahimovic was officially released by the Red Devils, the widespread belief is that he could rejoin the club over the next few months.

The short clip, shared on his Twitter page, suggests that his right knee is almost strong enough to withstand the rigours of football once again.


Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in 46 appearances in his one season at Man United following his move from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.

A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Read Next:
Ibrahimovic urged to slow down in recovery?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
City skipper Vincent Kompany in action during the Premier League game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City on August 12, 2017
Vincent Kompany: 'Manchester City can learn from Manchester United'
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a point to make during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic on verge of new Manchester United deal
 A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic shows off knee recovery by kicking punching bag
Mourinho wants to see United "losing"Mourinho hails "class, calm and consistency"Result: Late rally sees United hit four past SwansTeam News: Utd XI unchanged as Lindelof makes benchLive Commentary: Swansea City 0-4 Manchester United - as it happened
United interested in Donnarumma?Mourinho: 'Chelsea still title favourites'Mourinho: 'I have faith in Martial'Nemanja Matic hails Man United supportersMourinho calls for calm ahead of Swansea
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 