Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted at being close to a return to fitness by posting a video of himself kicking a punching bag.

The 35-year-old picked up a knee injury towards the end of last season while with Manchester United, where he has remained during his recuperation.

Although Ibrahimovic was officially released by the Red Devils, the widespread belief is that he could rejoin the club over the next few months.

The short clip, shared on his Twitter page, suggests that his right knee is almost strong enough to withstand the rigours of football once again.

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in 46 appearances in his one season at Man United following his move from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.