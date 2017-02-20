Marcus Rashford looking for revenge against Chelsea

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford says that his side will be looking to avenge their October loss to Chelsea when the two meet in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 13:08 UK

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has said that his side are out for revenge on Chelsea after being drawn against the Premier League leaders in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Jose Mourinho's first return to Stamford Bridge as United manager ended in a 4-0 defeat back in October - a result which remains his heaviest loss since moving to Old Trafford.

Chelsea are favourites to go on and claim a league and cup double this season, but Rashford insists that his side will travel to West London confident that they can progress into the semi-finals.

Asked if United owed Chelsea one for the October result, Rashford told MUTV: "Yeah, definitely. They've got one over us. I mean, at this stage of the competition you're going to be facing a good team no matter where you go.

"I think we've just got to take it game by game. We're on a good run of form and so are they, so I think it'll be a good game. But we'll go there confident and to win the game."

United beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at Ewood Park to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Silva Bernardo is congratulated by teammates during the Ligue 1 game between Monaco and Marseille on April 17, 2016
 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
