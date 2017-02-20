Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford says that his side will be looking to avenge their October loss to Chelsea when the two meet in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Jose Mourinho's first return to Stamford Bridge as United manager ended in a 4-0 defeat back in October - a result which remains his heaviest loss since moving to Old Trafford.

Chelsea are favourites to go on and claim a league and cup double this season, but Rashford insists that his side will travel to West London confident that they can progress into the semi-finals.

Asked if United owed Chelsea one for the October result, Rashford told MUTV: "Yeah, definitely. They've got one over us. I mean, at this stage of the competition you're going to be facing a good team no matter where you go.

"I think we've just got to take it game by game. We're on a good run of form and so are they, so I think it'll be a good game. But we'll go there confident and to win the game."

United beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at Ewood Park to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.