Marcus Rashford "very happy" with Manchester United win

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford says that he is "very happy" with his side's hard-fought 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 20:30 UK

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has declared himself "very happy" with his side's 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the fifth round of the FA Cup this afternoon.

Jose Mourinho's side were forced to come from behind at Ewood Park after Danny Graham had given the visitors the lead, but Rashford levelled things up before Zlatan Ibrahimovic sealed their place in the quarter-finals.

Rashford acknowledged that Blackburn made things tough for his side, but insists that he was expecting nothing less despite their lowly position in the Championship.

"We're very happy to be there. We worked hard for the result today and it was a difficult game as we expected. A lot of the games in the past here have been very close and they've won a lot of times here as well, so to get the win and progress to the next round, we're all very happy," he told MUTV.

"We expect [a tough game] every single year in these competitions. You always get the surprise games and the shocks, but we can only be ready for every game and no matter what the opponent is we come with the attitude to win."

United will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the next round.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Ibrahimovic: 'Every game is like a final'
