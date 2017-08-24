England boss Gareth Southgate will use Jack Butland in goal for the the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia, according to a report.

The Manchester City stopper, currently on loan with West Ham United, has seen his grip on the goalkeeping jersey slip over the past 18 months.

Following a disappointing showing at Euro 2016, Hart has since lost his place at the Etihad Stadium and was made to spend last season on loan with Italian side Torino, where he failed to live up to the initial hype.

A slow start to 2017-18 with West Ham may now have cost the 30-year-old his spot in the national side, with The Mirror reporting that Stoke City's Butland is expected to be used against Malta and Slovakia.

Butland kept a clean sheet in the Potters' 1-0 win over Arsenal last weekend and has been a consistent presence between the sticks either side of a long-term injury layoff.