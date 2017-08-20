A report claims that Wayne Rooney and Nathaniel Chalobah are both in contention to feature in England's squad for games against Malta and Slovenia in early September.

Everton striker Wayne Rooney is reportedly back in England manager Gareth Southgate's plans and is expected to be named in the squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers.

The 31-year-old has attempted to reignite his career by departing Manchester United for a return to his boyhood club, where he has so far settled well with a match-winning goal against Stoke City in last week's Premier League opener.

Rooney followed that up with an assist in the 2-0 victory over Hajduk Split in Thursday night's Europa League qualifier first leg and, according to The Times, the Three Lions skipper has done enough to be named in the group to face Malta and Slovenia after being overlooked for the last set of fixtures.

It is claimed in the same report that Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah is also in line for his first senior call-up, having previously impressed Southgate during their time working together at Under-21s level.

Chalobah joined the Hornets from Chelsea in a £5.7m deal this summer and has played 90 minutes in both league games so far.