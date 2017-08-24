Paul Pogba: "Wayne Rooney will always be a legend"

Wayne Rooney has a word with Paul Pogba during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba describes Wayne Rooney as "a legend" and insists that England will miss him following his international retirement.
Paul Pogba has hailed 'legendary' former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney following his retirement from international duty with England.

The 119-cap striker surprisingly called time on his career with the Three Lions on Wednesday afternoon, despite forcing his way back into manager Gareth Southgate's plans for upcoming qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia.

Pogba, who spent one season working alongside Rooney upon his return to Old Trafford last summer, believes that England will miss their leading goalscorer due to his know-how of winning silverware at club level.

"You always miss a captain and a legend like him because he's got experience and he's won trophies," he told Sky Sports News. "It's a top player who can help the team and he's a really top player. Young players can look up to him to improve.

"We wish we can see players like him all the time on the pitch because he's respectful. He does what he loves. He's a top guy and he will always be a legend."

Rooney, who scored 53 goals in total for England, is now back plying his trade for boyhood club Everton after departing Old Trafford in July.

