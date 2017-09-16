Sep 16, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Team News: Raheem Sterling back for Man City

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Raheem Sterling is back in the fold as Manchester City travel to Watford.
Saturday, September 16, 2017

Raheem Sterling comes back into the fold this afternoon as Manchester City travel to Watford.

City boss Pep Guardiola makes just the one change from the side that demolished Liverpool 5-0 a week ago and sticks with the 4-1-3-2 formation that delivered a 4-0 Champions League victory at Feyenoord just three days ago.

Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus continue their prolific partnership up front, having found the net five times in the last two games, while Sterling comes in for Bernardo Silva alongside Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva in attacking midfield.

Ederson continues between the sticks despite being forced off against the Reds a week ago, while Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones and Benjamin Mendy are in the back four, with Fernandinho in the holding role.

Leroy Sane is named among the substitutes, despite coming off the bench to bag a brace last week, while Yaya Toure is once again denied a place in the matchday squad.

For the hosting Hornets, meanwhile, Marco Silva makes two defensive changes following the 2-0 victory at Southampton last weekend as he looks to extend a run which ranks as the club's best unbeaten start in the top flight since 1951.

Daryl Janmaat came off the bench to score against the Saints and is rewarded with a start at right-back today, with Kiko Femenia missing out, while Adrian Mariappa is preferred to Younes Kaboul as centre-half pairing for Christian Kabasele.

Jose Holebas continues at left-back, with Heurelho Gomes between the sticks and Nathaniel Chalobah and Abdoulaye Doucoure operating in front of the back four.

Andre Gray again leads the line and can count on assistance from Andre Carillo, Tom Cleverley and Richarlison.

Watford: Gomes; Janmaat, Mariappa, Kabasele, Holebas; Chalobah, Doucouré; Carrillo, Cleverley, Richarlison; Gray
Subs: Karnezis, Wague, Zeegelaar, Capoue, Pereyra, Success, Deeney

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Stones, Mendy; Fernandinho; Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva; Aguero, G Jesus
Subs: Bravo, Delph, Mangala, Sane, Danilo, Gundogan, Bernardo

Keep up with all of the action from Vicarage Road this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson barks orders during his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on August 12, 2017
