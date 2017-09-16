Man City claimed an emphatic 5-0 win in the last meeting between the two at Vicarage Road on the final day of the 2016-17 campaign, but Marco Silva has overseen Watford 's best unbeaten start to a top division season since 1951.

Vicarage Road will play host to a clash between two of the top-flight's best starters this season, with the fourth-placed Hornets welcoming the second-placed Citizens.

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole 's live match commentary of the Premier League meeting between Watford and Manchester City .

61 min However, City aren't just impressing in conventional attacks - they're dangerous on the counter too, with Sterling and Silva combining to find Mendy, who drills a low ball into the box and causes havoc, with Watford only just getting the ball the right side of the post to only force a corner.

60 min The clock passes the hour mark and although three goals down, Watford are giving a better account of themselves as they force another corner via Otamendi, with Holebas swinging the ball into the box and Richarlison rifling over.

57 min Richarlison goes to ground after taking a knock to the head from Walker amid a City counter-attack and referee Taylor stops play, but the Watford man is eventually fine to continue.

54 min PENALTY SHOUT! Watford win their first corner of the match which Holebas swings in, Chalobah tries to get something on it but goes to ground under pressure from a City defender, only for the ref to wave away the appeals!

52 min Fernandinho is brought down by Cleverley on the edge of the City box, but the Watford man escapes a booking as the visitors win a corner which comes to nothing.

49 min CHANCE! Better from Watford as Holebas beats Walker out wide before whipping a cross to the far post, where Carrillo tries to fire the ball across goal but ends up drilling wide.

47 min As it stands, Man City will be top of the Premier League table, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United rounding out the top four.

46 min KICKOFF: Watford get the second half underway.

3.58pm Aside from having just over a quarter of possession, Watford have mustered just two efforts, neither of which were on target, and didn't win any corners. Again, it's more a case of City being a class apart rather than the hosts' failings. Will City be deemed surefire title contenders now, following their displays in the last few games?

3.55pm The stats are very much testament to City's dominance. Possession is split 29% to 71%, with the visitors weighing in with 14 shots, five of which were on target, and winning five corners.

3.52pm The Hornets have not really got going yet, but with a side as rampant as City pinning them back from the off, it's hardly a massive criticism. However, with Sergio Aguero's opener arguably offside by a small margin and Gabriel Jesus's strike looking considerably more so, expect Marco Silva to mention this in the post-match presser.

3.48pm That's the half-time whistle and Watford have been frankly outclassed by City, who lead by three goals to nil here at Vicarage Road.

45+2 min HALF TIME: WATFORD 0-3 MAN CITY

45 min We have two minutes of added time.

43 min Aguero's opening goal, very much a floodgate-opener at Vicarage Road... © Offside

40 min BOOKING: Watford have lost their composure as Doucoure hauls down Sterling to earn a booking for his troubles as well as gifting a free kick to the opposition, which De Bruyne fires just over.

39 min Surely that's now game over as City rattle in a third, Aguero sliding a pass through to Jesus, who rifles home into the bottom corner, but this is a controversial one as it looked very much offside - still stands though.

38 min GOAL! WATFORD 0-3 MAN CITY (GABRIEL JESUS)

36 min CHANCE! De Bruyne, who has pulled the strings for City this afternoon, tests Gomes after drifting past Chalobah and driving low on goal, but the Watford stopper is equal to it.

32 min Looks like the floodgates have indeed opened as the Hornets ship a second goal in quick succession as Aguero grabs his eighth goal in his last five appearances against Watford - the build-up sees Jesus play the ball to Silva, who then cuts across to the centre where the striker is on hand to tap home. Simple but effective.

31 min GOAL! WATFORD 0-2 MAN CITY (SERGIO AGUERO)

30 min BOOKING: Holebas goes into the book for kicking out at De Bruyne.

28 min Watford have done well to resist up until this point but City have managed to find a breakthrough and it comes through Aguero, who has been prolific against the Hornets in recent years - De Bruyne delivers another pinpoint cross and the Argentine nods home!

27 min GOAL! WATFORD 0-1 MAN CITY (SERGIO AGUERO)

25 min CHANCE! City nearly caught out at the back as Holebas whips in a free kick from deep and falls perfectly for Richarlison, who is able to get his head onto it, but the striker nods a yard wide!

23 min Janmaat takes a knock to the head from Otamendi after clearing under heavy pressure from the City defender and goes down, he goes off the pitch to receive treatment briefly while the visitors take their corner, which comes to nothing.

21 min CHANCE! City win another corner which is flicked into the path of Aguero, who reacts quickly to connect for a first-time volley but blasts wide of the near post.

19 min De Bruyne reclaims possession from Chalobah and finds Aguero, who slides a pass through to Sterling, but Kabasele manages to weigh in and take just enough of the ball - great last-ditch tackle!

16 min CHANCE! Now here come the Citizens again as De Bruyne unlocks the Watford defence with a precise ball to Aguero, who tries to whip a cross towards Jesus but its trajectory is wayward and the ball almost drops into the far corner beyond Gomes, but ends up landing onto the roof of the net.

14 min CHANCE! But here come Watford as a long throw is not properly cleared by Walker and the ball falls to Doucoure on the edge of the box, but his drilled effort ricochets off Kabasele on its way wide of the City goal.

11 min Very much as I predicted earlier, with City completely dominating possession - currently stands at 72% to 28% - and powering forward, but Watford are shutting up shop and, so far, not letting anything pass.

9 min CHANCE! City are getting closer and closer as De Bruyne finds Sterling with a pinpoint cross but the England winger miskicks his effort from around 12 yards out before Fernandinho gathers and strikes a first-time effort, but Gomes is able to claim the ball.

8 min Now it's Mendy's turn to try his luck as he controls the ball on the edge of the Watford box following De Bruyne's cross and goes for the shot, but fires over. It's all City in these early stages.

6 min City win a corner which De Bruyne takes towards Fernandinho, who stoops low to try and connect with the ball - he gets his head onto it but the effort sails well over the crossbar.

4 min Doucoure brings down Silva to gift City a free kick midway inside the Watford half which is played out to Walker on the right, he heads down the wing and whips a cross into the box but Doucoure clears.

1 min City quick out of the starting blocks as Walker marauds forwards and finds Sterling, who cuts back towards Silva, but Watford force a corner, which is then cleared.

0 min KICKOFF! Anthony Taylor is today's referee, he blows his whistle and Aguero gets the game underway for the visitors!

2.57pm Both sets of players have emerged from the tunnel, just the usual formalities to get out the way and then we'll be underway at Vicarage Road.

2.55pm SCORE PREDICTION: This will go one of two ways, in my opinion - either Watford will put up a great defensive performance and frustrate City on the way to another clean sheet, or the visitors will grab an early goal, the Hornets lose their shape, and it becomes a rout. And with Man City having clicked together perfectly, I reckon it'll be the latter. So I'm going to say 4-0 to City.

2.52pm Sergio Aguero has scored six goals in four previous appearances against the Hornets in all competitions, while Gabriel Jesus has yet to taste defeat in a Premier League record 14 matches - both start today.

2.50pm City, however, are unbeaten in 12 league games, their best run under Pep Guardiola.

2.48pm The Hornets are unbeaten after four games of a top-flight season for the first time, and could keep four consecutive top-flight clean sheets for the first time with a shutout today.

2.46pm Victory against City would make Watford top-flight leaders for the first time since September 1982.

2.44pm Man City are also undefeated in 11 matches against the Hornets in all competitions since a 1-0 Division Two defeat at Vicarage Road in March 1989.

2.42pm A six-game unbeaten run against a single club is a Premier League record for Man City, whilst they are also unbeaten in six meetings with Sheffield United.

2.40pm HEAD TO HEAD: Watford have never beaten Watford have never beaten Manchester City in the Premier League, the record standing at four defeats and two draws for the Hornets.

2.38pm Guardiola, meanwhile, said: "[Saturday's game] is a big test for us. The big clubs win the games and that is the big difference to the big teams. In this situation, the teams I left at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and the other big teams, like Madrid, and Juventus of Turin, in this kind of situation, a game every three days, they are there, they make a professional performance, score a goal in the right moment and win the game. That is the process we have to discover. When we are able to do that, then I will feel we have made a step forward to become a better team."

2.35pm Silva told reporters: "It's important at the moment that everyone, starting with myself, keeps their feet on the ground. What we have achieved now is only eight points and nothing special. We are happy, everyone is happy at the club and the fans are happy. It is a big fight and we know what our way is. The big expectation is always good and not a problem."

2.33pm What have Silva and Guardiola said about today's fixture in their pre-match pressers? Let's start with the Watford head coach.

2.31pm Hammering Liverpool 5-0 is no mean feat, while their thrashing of Feyenoord in midweek was effortless. Will they blow Watford away too, or will they finally meet a defence that will keep them at bay? Just under half an hour until kickoff.

2.28pm Following last season's empty-handed finish, Guardiola appears to have moulded his team exactly how he wants it, and his possession-based game complete with marquee full-back acquisitions has seen them win three of their first four matches.

2.25pm Man City have have averaged over 65% possession in all five games in all competitions this season, and over 70% in all three away games so far, so this will be a serious test for Watford, who will need to absorb the pressure and play on the counter.

2.23pm Given last season's 5-0 hammering for the Hornets on their own patch, some might think this would be one of those routine games for a side like Man City, but given that Watford are currently in fourth place with three clean sheets out of four, they should be difficult to break down.

2.21pm Man City captain Vincent Kompany is back in training but this match comes too soon for the defender, who is not in the matchday squad.

2.19pm Pep Guardiola, meanwhile has made just one change from Man City's 4-0 win at Feyenoord in the Champions League, with Raheem Sterling back in the starting XI after serving his one-game domestic suspension - Bernardo Silva drops to the bench as a result.

2.17pm The reshuffle has come about due to Silva having only three fit centre-backs to choose from, and Mariappa and Janmaat replace Younes Kaboul - out with a hamstring injury - and Kiko Femenia - rested after sustaining a head injury - while Sebastian Prodl and Craig Cathcart are also absent.

2.15pm Marco Silva has made two changes to his starting line-up from Watford's 2-0 win at Southampton, with Adrian Mariappa and Daryl Janmaat being recalled in defence.

2.13pm MAN CITY SUBS: Bravo, Danilo, Gundogan, Mangala, Delph, Sane, B Silva

2.12pm WATFORD SUBS: Karnezis, Deeney, Success, Wague, Zeegelaar, Capoue, Pereyra

2.11pm MAN CITY STARTING XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Mendy, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, D Silva, Sterling, Aguero, Jesus

2.10pm WATFORD STARTING XI: Gomes, Janmaat, Mariappa, Holebas, Kabasele, Carrillo, Doucoure, Chalobah, Cleverley, Gray, Richarlison

2.08pm Without further ado, let me bring you the team news from Vicarage Road.

2.06pm As an added incentive, Man City and Watford know that a win today will take them top of the Premier League for 24 hours at least.

2.04pm Man City won the last meeting between the two 5-0 at Vicarage Road on the final day of the 2016-17 campaign, but Marco Silva has overseen Watford's best unbeaten start to a top division season since 1951, so this could be an entirely different proposition for Pep Guardiola's boys.

2.02pm Although it's too early to pass judgement on the league's teams just yet, the two sides playing today at Vicarage Road have made a great start to the campaign, the fourth-placed Hornets welcoming the second-placed Citizens.