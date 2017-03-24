General view of the Etihad

Yaya Toure: 'Defending can be annoying'

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure admits that he finds defending "annoying" and that he enjoys being a part of Pep Guardiola's side due to his focus on attacking play.
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has admitted that he favours the club's current playing style under Pep Guardiola due to its focus on the attacking side of the game.

The Ivory Coast international has not been a regular starter in Guardiola's Premier League plans this campaign, but the 33-year-old has stated that he enjoys playing in the team's current system when given the chance.

"We all want to play like this. Myself, I don't want to be in a defensive team. Defending is something difficult," Toure told the club's official website.

"As a player who likes football, it is annoying to defend all the time. The style we play now is the best style. Of course, we try to do our best, we always have chances to score, clear chances.

"We missed them against Liverpool [the 1-1 draw last Sunday] but sometimes you have to accept that because we have been playing a lot of games this month, every three days, and maybe this cost us a little bit."

City currently hold third place in the Premier League standings after 28 games played.

Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
