Mar 25, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Kevin De Bruyne ruled out of Belgium games with groin injury

Kevin De Bruyne in action during the international friendly between Belgium and Finland on June 1, 2016
Belgium manager Roberto Martinez reveals that Kevin De Bruyne will not take part in his country's upcoming fixtures against Greece and Russia due to a groin injury.
Last Updated: Friday, March 24, 2017 at 14:21 UK

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has revealed that Kevin De Bruyne will not take part in his country's upcoming fixtures due to a groin injury.

The Red Devils are already without Chelsea star Eden Hazard for their key World Cup qualifier clash on Saturday, which will see the Group H leaders hosting second-placed Greece.

Now, Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne is expected to be absent for the qualifier as well as the upcoming friendly against Russia, Martinez confirming: "He felt pain after training yesterday and is out for the matches."

De Bruyne's next scheduled game for Man City is a key Premier League fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on April 2.

Eden Hazard rubs his penis during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Hazard sidelined for two weeks with calf injury
