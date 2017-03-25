Belgium manager Roberto Martinez reveals that Kevin De Bruyne will not take part in his country's upcoming fixtures against Greece and Russia due to a groin injury.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has revealed that Kevin De Bruyne will not take part in his country's upcoming fixtures due to a groin injury.

The Red Devils are already without Chelsea star Eden Hazard for their key World Cup qualifier clash on Saturday, which will see the Group H leaders hosting second-placed Greece.

Now, Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne is expected to be absent for the qualifier as well as the upcoming friendly against Russia, Martinez confirming: "He felt pain after training yesterday and is out for the matches."

De Bruyne's next scheduled game for Man City is a key Premier League fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on April 2.