On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Former England and Manchester City goalkeeper David James believes that Joe Hart would be better off staying abroad and joining a top European club like Juventus.
Former England and Manchester City goalkeeper David James has urged Joe Hart to stay away from the Premier League and join a top European club.

Hart has spent the current campaign on loan with Serie A side Torino having been turfed out by Man City boss Pep Guardiola in favour of Claudio Bravo last summer.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs should he leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the current campaign, but James believes that he would be better off staying abroad and suggested Torino's local rivals Juventus as a possible destination.

"If I was him, I would be looking at Juventus. The difficulty for putting him back in England is where would he go? At the moment there are some very good goalkeepers around in the Premier League," he told talkSPORT.

"If you look at the England squad, he is the only player who is playing abroad and he is doing well. Torino is a tough gig for anybody and he is doing well there. Therefore he is showing that he has the qualities and capabilities to play abroad - why not go and do that for one of the top teams?"

Hart has made 27 appearances for Torino this season, but was at fault for both goals during their 2-2 draw with Inter Milan at the weekend.

Joe Hart in action during England training on October 4, 2016
