Brendan Rodgers: 'Patrick Roberts can develop further at Celtic'

Patrick Roberts celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Brendan Rodgers believes that Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts can develop into an even better footballer this season back on loan at Celtic.
Brendan Rodgers has claimed that Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts can develop into an even better footballer this season back on loan at Celtic.

The 20-year-old returned to the Etihad Stadium at the end of last season after a successful 18-month loan deal expired, but recently rejoined the Hoops on another temporary deal.

Roberts returned to the Celtic first-team fold and impressed in their 4-1 win over Hamilton on Friday night, prompting Rodgers to sing the loanee's praises.

"Pat is very exciting and I can seem more development in him," Rodgers told Sky Sports News ahead of his side's Champions League opener against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night at Celtic Park.

"He went back to Man City and played and trained and worked for the last few months with world-class players and I also see the happiness of him back.

"That is the beauty of Pat coming back, he knows how we work and the systems we play. Pat was needing some game time so we just had to manage that.

"He hadn't played 90 minutes so he had upwards of 70 minutes and that gives him good preparation for the game on Tuesday."

Roberts has made just four appearances for Man City since signing from Fulham in July 2015.

Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Your Comments
