Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers reveals that Moussa Dembele could be fit in time to feature in their upcoming Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 21-year-old has not featured for the Scottish champions since July having sustained a hamstring injury, but he has now returned to training following a spell in France to help with his recovery.

Leigh Griffiths is also a doubt for the match - leaving 19-year-old Odsonne Edouard as a likely starter for Friday's Scottish Premiership clash with Hamilton Academical - but Rodgers insists that he will not rush Dembele back before he is fully fit.

"He went to Clairefontaine in France for three weeks and did some great work with the medical team there, like he did here before he left. He is now back and we will assess him to see where he is at. The most important thing is that we can't risk it. Of course everyone would love to be involved in the Paris game but if not then he is not going to be too far away from that and then he is still going to have an impact for the remainder of the Champions League campaign, which is great news," he told reporters.

"But we have to be sure that he is right if he has any involvement in the game on Tuesday. I don't think Leigh can play tomorrow, it's as simple as that. He came off (on Monday) and he had a scan on his calf. We think he will be fine for Tuesday but yes, there is too much risk. Leigh took a knock on his calf and he has had these issues with his calves but we are hopeful this is not going to be that long and playing tomorrow night is a day too soon for him and that, with the AstroTurf pitch, is not ideal for him.

"Yes, there is a chance (Edouard could start). He is in the squad and once we finalise what the team will be then... he has played enough games to be upwards in his fitness. He is very quick, very dynamic, technically very strong, of course he is still adapting. I don't think he has ever trained at 11 o'clock in the morning in the rain and with the floodlights on. He looked a bit cold this morning. He will be adapting to Scottish football."

Celtic currently sit second in the Scottish Premiership having amassed 10 points from their opening four games.