Sep 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Celtic Park
Celtic
vs.
PSGParis Saint-Germain
 

Celtic to assess Moussa Dembele ahead of Paris Saint-Germain clash

A very alarmed Moussa Dembele in action for Celtic in September 2016
© SilverHub
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers reveals that Moussa Dembele could be fit in time to feature in their upcoming Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 20:30 UK

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Moussa Dembele could return in time to feature in Tuesday's Champions League group game against Paris Saint-Germain.

The 21-year-old has not featured for the Scottish champions since July having sustained a hamstring injury, but he has now returned to training following a spell in France to help with his recovery.

Leigh Griffiths is also a doubt for the match - leaving 19-year-old Odsonne Edouard as a likely starter for Friday's Scottish Premiership clash with Hamilton Academical - but Rodgers insists that he will not rush Dembele back before he is fully fit.

"He went to Clairefontaine in France for three weeks and did some great work with the medical team there, like he did here before he left. He is now back and we will assess him to see where he is at. The most important thing is that we can't risk it. Of course everyone would love to be involved in the Paris game but if not then he is not going to be too far away from that and then he is still going to have an impact for the remainder of the Champions League campaign, which is great news," he told reporters.

"But we have to be sure that he is right if he has any involvement in the game on Tuesday. I don't think Leigh can play tomorrow, it's as simple as that. He came off (on Monday) and he had a scan on his calf. We think he will be fine for Tuesday but yes, there is too much risk. Leigh took a knock on his calf and he has had these issues with his calves but we are hopeful this is not going to be that long and playing tomorrow night is a day too soon for him and that, with the AstroTurf pitch, is not ideal for him.

"Yes, there is a chance (Edouard could start). He is in the squad and once we finalise what the team will be then... he has played enough games to be upwards in his fitness. He is very quick, very dynamic, technically very strong, of course he is still adapting. I don't think he has ever trained at 11 o'clock in the morning in the rain and with the floodlights on. He looked a bit cold this morning. He will be adapting to Scottish football."

Celtic currently sit second in the Scottish Premiership having amassed 10 points from their opening four games.

Brendan Rodgers manager of Liverpool looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on October 4, 2015 in Liverpool, England.
Read Next:
Celtic begin league campaign versus Hearts
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Moussa Dembele, Brendan Rodgers, Leigh Griffiths, Odsonne Edouard, Football
Your Comments
More Celtic News
A very alarmed Moussa Dembele in action for Celtic in September 2016
Celtic to assess Moussa Dembele ahead of Paris Saint-Germain clash
 Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Brendan Rodgers: 'Celtic wanted to buy Patrick Roberts'
 Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Brendan Rodgers: 'Managing Liverpool was draining'
Celtic land PSG striker Edouard on loanThree PL sides 'keen on Celtic defender'Celtic re-sign Patrick Roberts on loanMourinho 'makes Tierney top target'Spurs drawn with Madrid, Dortmund
Rodgers bemoans "yearly" CL nervesResult: Celtic struggle into CL group stagesMarseille confirm interest in DembeleRodgers "surprised" by McGregor snubPlymouth loan Celtic striker Ciftci
> Celtic Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring during the World Cup qualifier between France and the Netherlands on August 31, 2017
Kylian Mbappe included in Paris Saint-Germain squad
 A very alarmed Moussa Dembele in action for Celtic in September 2016
Celtic to assess Moussa Dembele ahead of Paris Saint-Germain clash
 Hatem Ben Arfa surrenders during the Ligue 1 match between Guingamp and Nice on May 14, 2016
Hatem Ben Afra threatens Paris Saint-Germain with legal action
Yann Karamoh turned down PSG, ArsenalJuventus 'eye Thomas Meunier move'Mbappe, Neymar train together at PSGKylian Mbappe confirms Arsenal talksMbappe driven "to win everything" at PSG
Man City, PSG accused of "financial doping"PSG chairman defends transfer spendingSerge Aurier: 'PSG did not respect me'Neymar slams Bartomeu on InstagramMourinho: 'Neymar's changed market forever'
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage
More Hamilton Academical News
A very alarmed Moussa Dembele in action for Celtic in September 2016
Celtic to assess Moussa Dembele ahead of Paris Saint-Germain clash
 Brendan Rodgers manager of Liverpool looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on October 4, 2015 in Liverpool, England.
Celtic begin Scottish Premiership campaign against Hearts
 Sports Mole logo
Martin Canning proud of "greatest achievement"
Crawford hails "outstanding" DochertyGreg Docherty: "I'm a very happy boy"Result: Hamilton ensure Premiership survivalResult: Dundee United, Hamilton all squareLatest team news: Hamilton vs. Celtic
Result: Rangers held on return to Scottish top flightScottish League Cup last-16 ties announcedOld Firm derby scheduled for September 10Scottish Premiership roundup: Dons pile pressure on CelticScottish Premiership roundup: Aberdeen close gap
> Hamilton Academical Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Aberdeen4400105512
2Celtic431082610
3St Johnstone431083510
4Hamilton AcademicalHamilton42118537
5RangersRangers42117527
6Hibernian42118717
7Motherwell420267-16
8Hearts411236-34
9Ross County410348-43
10Kilmarnock401337-41
11Dundee401338-51
12Partick Thistle400449-50
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 