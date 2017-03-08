Mar 8, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
0-0
StokeStoke City

Sane (54')
FT

Bardsley (24'), Walters (84'), Sobhi (90')

Mark Hughes: 'Nothing fortunate about Manchester City draw'

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Mark Hughes praises his Stoke City players for sticking to the gameplan by frustrating Manchester City and earning a credible point at the Etihad Stadium.
Football League Correspondent

Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 22:32 UK

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has insisted that his side were good value for their point at Manchester City after restricting his former club to minimal chances.

The Citizens mustered just the one shot on target all evening - a first-half free-kick by Aleksandar Kolarov - as they struggled to break down a resolute Potters backline.

Man City did improve in the second period following the arrival of David Silva from the bench, with their best opening seeing the Spaniard shoot wide after some nice interplay, but in the end the visitors - thrashed 4-0 by Tottenham Hotspur last time out on their travels - held out for a positive point.

"We had a good shape about us. Sometimes people go on about systems and formations but it's not about that, it's about seeing through a game plan," Hughes told Sky Sports News.

"We could have very easily taken the lead and we restricted them to very few clear opportunities. Not many teams come here and restrict Man City to so few chances.

"We didn't rely on luck. We made our own luck and were difficult to break down. We were all disappointed with the result at Spurs and it hurt us as a group. You can see what it meant tonight and that shows the honesty of the group."

Stoke, who remain ninth in the Premier League table, return to action on Saturday with a home fixture against leaders Chelsea.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Pep Guardiola defends squad rotation
